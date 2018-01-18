NEWS
Donegal man strikes it lucky with historical treasure trove
Cigar box bought at auction reveals items linked to Michael Collins
Cliffy Kelly with the box of memorabilia which he bought on line from an auction. Photo: Brian McDaid.
A wooden cigar box bought by a Donegal
The wooden box was bought online at an auction in Offaly by Letterkenny man Cliffy Kelly.
When he opened it late last year at his recently opened
She was engaged to Michael Collins when he was shot dead at Béal
Some of the contents of the box reveal how Collins stayed in her thoughts.
Three of the items in the box
One of the notes written by her is dated St Patrick's 1927. “In
A black paper envelope addressed to Kitty reads: “To Kitty, best wishes and fond memories of the old days. Sean Mac. Bless his memory forever. Big Fella RIP.”
The box also contained several religious cards and
Added to the contents were 20 holy medals which are attached to cards which stated the medals were sown into blankets belonging to hunger strikers from the Maze prison in 1981.
There was also a cigar from the 1965 Fianna Fáil convention contained in the box.
“When you see a box like that you know yourself what the box is worth and you gamble on the contents. It’s more for the fun of going through the boxes and finding out what is in it.”
When he opened the box, the first thing he noticed
“I read it and I was taken aback. I did get very emotional touching it and the thought of what they were. Then I started digging deeper and reading the contents.”
One of the cards states: “Permission granted by the families of our fallen comrades to our friends in the great Republican movement.”
The Vega Fina cigar box with a built-in humidifier has kept the items in pristine condition. There is also an Easter lily emblem which dates from 1919.
Cliffy said he will hand the items over if there is a home for them.
“I want to do a lot of work (to find out more about the items).
“I am more interested in the historical value than the monetary value.
“It
