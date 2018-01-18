More snow and ice forecast for Donegal

A warning for scattered snow showers has been issued for the north west .

The status yellow snow and ice warning has been issued this afternoon for the whole country.

Scattered snow showers with slippery paths and roads are expected due to accumulations of ice on untreated surfaces.

Met Éireann says the highest accumulations of snow are expected in Ulster and northwest Connacht.

The warning is in place until noon tomorrow.

There was heavy snowfall around the county last night with many roads causing difficulties for motorists.

Vehicles became stuck on Lurgybrack hill in Letterkenny last night.

Roads have been clear today but more snow is expected.

The AA has warned motorists to slow down and remember that stopping distances are up to ten times longer in icy conditions.