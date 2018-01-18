Today's Weather in Donegal

It's cold and breezy today with bright spells and scattered heavy showers; some of hail and thunder. Some of the showers will fall as sleet or snow, mainly over higher ground. Highest temperatures of just 2 to 5 degrees in moderate to fresh and occasionally gusty westerly winds, strong at times in western coastal parts.



There'll be a mix of clear spells and further showers tonight; which will turn increasingly to sleet and snow, even at lower levels. There'll be some hail and thunder too. Lowest temperatures of 0 to 3 degrees with some frost and ice. Winds will be moderate to fresh west to southwesterly, increasing strong and gusty later in western coastal parts.