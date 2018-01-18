Call to action to tackle deprivation in west Donegal

A task force needs to be established to focus on all aspects of living in west Donegal after a recent report found high levels of deprivation in the region.

Sinn Féin Councillor, Marie Therese Gallagher, referring to the report published by Pobal, said west Donegal is ewone of the most deprived areas in the country.

Speaking at the Glenties Municipal District mweeting, she said: “I am asking that a task force be put together. Where are we going to be in 20 years in this region? You cannot find a house or a flat to rent in Dungloe. Where are the people who come home going to live? We need to address this issue.”

She told those present that the area of west Donegal will remain as one of the most deprived areas in the country if nothing is done.

Fianna Fáíl councillor, Séamus Ó Domhnaill, said that if it was not for Údaras na Gaeltachta, the area would have “third world status”.

He said Donegal County Council would “need to step up to the plate” and insisted that the Glenties Municipal District Councillors are “begging for that little bit extra but unfortunately aren’t receiving it”.

“Housing epidemic”

“It does seem that Donegal County Council are not injecting money into this area,” he said.

Cllr. Ó’Domhnaill said he felt that there was a “housing epidemic” in the area with people finding it difficult to find anywhere to live in Falcarragh and the surrounding areas.

He supported Cllr. Gallagher's call to have a task force established.

Cllr. Gallagher said investment and intervention is needed at government level.

“What we are looking at is a task force being set up to look at all aspects of living in the Gaeltacht,” she said.

“We need to look at how the need for jobs is established, houses, health, transport, the youth, third level education - all of these issues need to be addressed,” she added.

Cllr. Gallagher said the report from the task force must be “ambitious” and the task force would need to have the report compiled within a period of three months.