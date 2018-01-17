Donegal gets another snow and ice warning

More hail and snow is expected in the county tonight after another weather warning was issued for Donegal.

An orange status weather warning has been issued for snow and ice for Donegal, Cavan and Monaghan.

The snow is to be brought by an Atlantic depression.

Met Éireann warned that there is a risk of appreciable accumulations of snow in Donegal.

The warning is in place until noon tomorrow.

The Donegal v Armagh Dr. McKenna Cup semi-final fixed for MacCumhaill Park, Ballybofey tonight fell victim to the weather warning.

The pitch passed an inspection but the game was called off due to concerns about weather conditions during the match.

Met Éireann has forecast tomorrow to be a cold, blustery day; with bright spells and heavy showers; some of which could be of hail and thunder.