Deaths in Donegal - Wednesday morning, January 17th

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Oliver (Ollie) Long, Carrickmagrath, Ballybofey

-Helen Mc Intyre (née Doherty) Ahilly , Buncrana

- Terence Murray, Trusk Road, Ballybofey and formerly of Strabane.

- Willie John McDaid, 43 Crana View, Buncrana

- Jamsie Boyle, Cullion Road, Letterkenny

-Thomas Joseph Mc Goldrick, Lettershambo, Cloghan

- Hugh Kelly, Boat Gap, Rossnowlagh

- Mary Montaque formerly Cassidy (nee McCabe), 11 Rockfield park, Belleek, Co Fermanagh

- Bobby Toland., Kildrum Lower, Carrigans

Remains reposing at his home today from 5pm .

Funeral leaving his home on Friday Jan 19th at 1.15pm for Service of Thanksgiving at 2pm in Stranorlar Parish Church of Ireland with interment afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

The sudden death has taken place of Helen McIntyre nee Doherty, Ahilly , Buncrana, Co Donegal.

Her remains will be reposing at her residence today Wednesdayfrom 3.00pm.

Funeral on Friday morning 19th January leaving her home at 9.15am going to St Mary's Oratory, Buncrana for Requiem Mass at 10.00am. Interment immediately afterwards in Cockhill Cemetery.

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital, of Terence Murray, Trusk Road, Ballybofey and formerly of Strabane.

His remains will repose at his home on Tuesday January 16th from 6pm until rosary at 10pm and on Wednesday January 17th from 11 am until rosary at 10pm .

Funeral leaving his home on Thursday, January 18th at 10.30 am for Requiem mass at 11 am in the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar, with interment afterwards at St.Mary’s Churchyard, Melmount, Strabane.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, to the friends of Letterkenny University Hospital ,or the Donegal Hospice, c/o any family member.

Family time on the morning of the funeral, please.



Reposing at his residence until removal on Thursday, January 18th, at 10.30am to St. Mary’s Church, Cockhill for 11am.

Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family time from 11pmuntil 11am and on Thursday morning, please. Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired, to Buncrana Nursing Unit Patients Comfort Fund.

Reposing at his residence. Requiem Mass in the Church of the Irish Martyrs, Letterkenny at 11am tomorrow, Wednesday, 17th January, with burial afterwards in New Leck Cemetery.

The death has taken place of Thomas Joseph in The Brentwood Manor Nursing Home, Convoy.

His remains will repose in The Oratory in The Church of Our Lady of Perpetual Help, Glenfin, on Tuesday, from 5pm to 7 pm.

Funeral Mass at 10am on Wednesday with cremation afterwards in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan.

The death has occurred at Sligo University Hospital of Hugh Kelly, Boat Gap, Rossnowlagh

Cremation private. Memorial service at 12 noon on Wednesday, January 17th in St. Brigid’s Church, Ballintra. Burial of remains will follow in the family plot. House privateplease .

The death has occurred of Mary Montaque formerly Cassidy (nee McCabe), 11 Rockfield park, Belleek, Co Fermanagh. Peacefully at the South West Acute Hospital in Enniskillen. Reposing at the family home today Tuesday from 11am until 10pm and on Wednesday from 11am until Rosary at 10pm . Mass of the resurrection in Saint Patrick's Church, Belleek on Thursday morning at 11am followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers. Donations in lieu if so desired to the Marie Curie Nurses c/o Patsy McCauley funeral Director. Family Time on Thursday Morning Please.

Funeral from his home on Wednesday January 17th at 12.20pm for 1 o’clock Requiem Mass in All Saints Church, Newtowncunningham.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.



If you wish to have a death notice included here, email us at editorial@donegaldemocrat.com. Please include a telephone number for verification.