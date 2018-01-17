DEATH NOTICES
Deaths in Donegal - Wednesday morning, January 17th
The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:
- Oliver (Ollie) Long, Carrickmagrath, Ballybofey
-Helen Mc Intyre (née Doherty)
- Terence Murray,
- Willie John McDaid, 43
-
-Thomas Joseph Mc Goldrick, Lettershambo, Cloghan
- Hugh Kelly, Boat Gap, Rossnowlagh
- Mary Montaque formerly Cassidy (nee McCabe), 11 Rockfield park, Belleek, Co Fermanagh
- Bobby Toland., Kildrum Lower, Carrigans
Oliver (Ollie) Long, Carrickmagrath, Ballybofey
The death has occurred
Remains
Funeral leaving his home on
Helen Mc Intyre (née Doherty), Buncrana
The death has occurred of Helen Mc Intyre (née Doherty)
The sudden death has taken place of Helen McIntyre nee Doherty,
Her remains will be reposing at her residence today
Funeral on Friday morning 19th January leaving her home at 9.15am going to St Mary's Oratory, Buncrana for Requiem Mass at 10.00am. Interment immediately
Terence Murray,
The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital, of Terence Murray,
His remains will repose at his home on
Funeral leaving his home on Thursday, January 18th at 10.30 am for Requiem mass at 11 am in the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar, with interment
Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, to the friends of Letterkenny University Hospital
Family time on the morning of the funeral, please.
Willie John McDaid, 43
The death has occurred of Willie John McDaid, 43
Reposing at his residence until removal on Thursday, January 18th, at 10.30am to St. Mary’s Church, Cockhill for
Requiem Mass with burial
The death has occurred of Jamsie Boyle, Cullion Road, Letterkenny.
Reposing at his residence. Requiem Mass in the Church of the Irish Martyrs, Letterkenny at
Thomas Joseph Mc Goldrick, Lettershambo, Cloghan
The death has taken place of Thomas Joseph in The Brentwood Manor Nursing Home, Convoy.
His remains will repose in The Oratory in The Church of Our Lady of Perpetual Help, Glenfin, on Tuesday, from
Funeral Mass at
Hugh Kelly, Boat Gap, Rossnowlagh
The death has occurred at Sligo University Hospital of Hugh Kelly, Boat Gap, Rossnowlagh
Cremation private. Memorial service at 12 noon on Wednesday, January 17th in St. Brigid’s Church, Ballintra. Burial of
Mary Montaque formerly Cassidy (nee McCabe), 11 Rockfield park, Belleek, Co Fermanagh
The death has occurred of Mary Montaque formerly Cassidy (nee McCabe), 11 Rockfield park, Belleek, Co Fermanagh. Peacefully at the South West Acute Hospital in Enniskillen. Reposing at the family home today Tuesday from
Bobby Toland, Kildrum Lower, Carrigans
The death has taken place of Bobby Toland., Kildrum Lower, Carrigans.
Funeral from his home on
Interment
