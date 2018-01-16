Power cuts as Storm Fionn hits Donegal

Over 100 ESB customers are without power in Donegal tonight due to Storm Fionn.

The biggest outage is in Derrybeg where 111 customers have lost power. Another 11 are without power in north Fanad.

ESB Networks says it is working to repair the faults as quickly as possible.

An orange status wind warning is place for Donegal tonight.

Storm Fionn is expected to bring very strong westerly winds with mean wind speeds of 65 to 80 km/h and gusts of up to 120 km/hr. Winds will be strongest near coasts with a risk of flooding.