Treacherous conditions on roads as snow falls across Donegal

There are treacherous conditions on the roads tonight with strong winds expected due to Storm Fionn.

Motorists have been urged to exercise caution and take extreme care.

There has been slippery road conditions around the county throughout the day as hail, sleet and snow fell.

There is a report this evening of a car having left the road on the N56 near the Log Cabin between Kilmacrennan and Creeslough.

Storm Fionn is expected to bring very strong westerly winds with mean wind speeds of 65 to 80 km/h and gusts of up to 120 km/hr. Winds will be strongest near coasts with a risk of flooding.

Donegal County Council is urging all members of the public to exercise caution, to take extra care on the roads and to allow extra time for journeys.

The council's road gritting crews have been out again this afternoon from 4pm gritting all the main routes in the county with a view to keeping the roads passable.

For more on staying safe this winter visit www.winterready.ie