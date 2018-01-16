Deaths in Donegal - Tuesday evening, January 16th

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Willie John McDaid, 43 Crana View, Buncrana

- Jamsie Boyle, Cullion Road, Letterkenny

-Thomas Joseph Mc Goldrick, Lettershambo, Cloghan

- Hugh Kelly, Boat Gap, Rossnowlagh

- Mary Montaque formerly Cassidy (nee McCabe), 11 Rockfield park, Belleek, Co Fermanagh

- Bobby Toland., Kildrum Lower, Carrigans

The death has occurred of Willie John McDaid, 43 Crana View, Buncrana, Donegal

Reposing at his residence until removal on Thursday, January 18th, at 10.30am to St. Mary’s Church, Cockhill for 11am.

Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family time from 11pm until 11am and on Thursday morning, please. Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired, to Buncrana Nursing Unit Patients Comfort Fund.

Boyle, Cullion Road, Letterkenny

The death has occurred of Jamsie Boyle, Cullion Road, Letterkenny.

Reposing at his residence. Requiem Mass in the Church of the Irish Martyrs, Letterkenny at 11am tomorrow, Wednesday, 17th January, with burial afterwards in New Leck Cemetery.

Thomas Joseph Mc Goldrick, Lettershambo, Cloghan

The death has taken place of Thomas Joseph in The Brentwood Manor Nursing Home, Convoy.

His remains will repose in The Oratory in The Church of Our Lady of Perpetual Help, Glenfin, on Tuesday, from 5pm to 7 pm.

Funeral Mass at 10am on Wednesday with cremation afterwards in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan.

Hugh Kelly, Boat Gap, Rossnowlagh



The death has occurred at Sligo University Hospital of Hugh Kelly, Boat Gap, Rossnowlagh

Cremation private. Memorial service at 12 noon on Wednesday, January 17th in St. Brigid’s Church, Ballintra. Burial of remains will follow in the family plot. House private please .

Mary Montaque formerly Cassidy (nee McCabe), 11 Rockfield park, Belleek, Co Fermanagh

The death has occurred of Mary Montaque formerly Cassidy (nee McCabe), 11 Rockfield park, Belleek, Co Fermanagh. Peacefully at the South West Acute Hospital in Enniskillen. Reposing at the family home today Tuesday from 11am until 10pm and on Wednesday from 11am until Rosary at 10pm . Mass of the resurrection in Saint Patrick’s Church, Belleek on Thursday morning at 11am followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers. Donations in lieu if so desired to the Marie Curie Nurses c/o Patsy McCauley funeral Director. Family Time on Thursday Morning Please.

Bobby Toland, Kildrum Lower, Carrigans