A 116-metre turbine has suffered damage after it was apparently struck by lightning.

The incident happened at Crockbrack Hill in Inishowen, close to the scenic Kinnego Bay, at about 6pm on Monday evening.

Inishowen Wind Awareness Group has released photographs which show damage to one of the 94-metre blades on the turbine.

The group said in a brief statement that dents and scorch marks can be seen on the turbine.