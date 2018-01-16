Wait continues for winner of Donegal Lotto jackpot to come forward

Lotto players in Donegal and the north west are being urged to check their Lotto tickets after the sale of a €4.4m winning ticket in the county at the weekend.

There was still a mood of celebration at Daly's Service Station in Lifford yesterday where the ticket for Saturday night’s draw was sold.

As of yet, the ticket holder had not come forward.

Speculation has been rife since the news broke on Saturday night about the identity of the winner or winners.

Gerard Crawford, manager of the station, said speculation had ranged from a syndicate to a local person in their early 20s.

“We got the call at quarter to nine on Saturday night and we put it on our Facebook and everything went mad after that,” he said. “The buzz was created in the town after that and speculation started to go mad on our Facebook page. We have had numerous callers into the shop the last 48 hours.”

Mr Crawford said he hoped that the luck has been visited on someone local.

“It is one of those things, we might never find out. Hopefully, it is someone local. We get a lot of local trade, a lot of trade from the North and a lot of passing trade. It's a great start to the new year for somebody.”

This is the second time the station has sold a winning Lotto jackpot ticket, but the last time was some years ago.

“It was actually in punts - a million punts, shared between two winners. So that was before 2000,” he said.