News from Coláiste Cholmcille, Ballyshannon

On January 23rd, Coláiste Cholmcille will open its doors to over 200 primary school students and their parents/guardian for our annual Open Day and Open Night.

Pupils from all of our local primary schools will visit the school between 10 am and 2pm with their teachers. The pupils are then given the grand tour of Coláiste Cholmcille by teachers and TY students. The tour will take them through many of the different classrooms in the school, including Woodwork, Metalwork, Home Economics classrooms and the PE hall, where they will take part in various activities for each subject. Lunch and entertainment will be provided for all. The day is designed to give students a taste of all the subjects and experiences which await them when they come here in September.

Open Night begins at 7pm, when parents/guardians are invited to accompany the pupils on a tour of the school and enjoy a range of demonstrations and exhibitions in the various subject departments. Staff will be on hand to answer any questions about the school, the curriculum, extra-curricular activities, or life in Coláiste Cholmcille in general. We look forward to meeting everyone. All welcome!

Ocean FM's Francie Boylan to broadcast from CCBS

This Thursday, Ocean FM's Francie Boylan show will be broadcast live from Coláiste Cholmcille. Francie will interview students and staff about various activities and life in Coláiste Cholmcille. Musical entertainment will be provided the school choir and other musicians. Don't forget to tune in to Ocean from 11am to 1.30 on Thursday!

Re-opening of the Squash Courts

The Coláiste Cholmcille squash courts had a grand reopening on Saturday, following an extensive refurbishment of the court. Over 40 people attended the event to watch a few exhibition games and enjoy the refreshments provided by the Ballyshannon Squash Club. The courts will act as the new home of the Ballyshannon Squash Club, as well as being used by the PE Department.



Decisive Victory for U20 Girls Gaelic in Garvaghey

Well done to the Under 20 Girls Gaelic team who defeated Donaghmore, Tyrone, at an away game in Garvaghey yesterday. The final score was a decisive 6-3 to 2-4. The girls presented a strong offensive against the Tyrone team, and came away with a well-deserved victory.



Badminton

Badminton is now available to all students as an extra-curricular activity on Thursday lunchtimes in the New Hall with Mr. O'Mahony and Miss Conlon. Local coach PJ Patton is also on hand to support players.



Careers: Important Dates

An open evening will be held in Sligo IT at 6pm on the 16th of January for Leaving Cert students.

The deadline for CAO applications for Leaving Certs is the 1st February.

There is an information evening for NUI Galway in the Radisson Hotel, Letterkenny on the 18th of January from 7-9pm. This evening is for Leaving Cert students and their parents.



Junk Kouture

TY students have been busy gathering materials, designing and producing their outfits for Junk Kouture since September. The aim of Junk Kouture is to create costumes from items that are otherwise discarded. The school has three teams taking part this year. Team 1 consists of Erica Morrow, Caoimhe Doherty-Craig and Sarah Kate McGill. Team 2 are Niamh Messenger, Leah O Brien and Katie White. The third team are Eleanor Boyle, Rebecca Kelly and Chloe Connolly. Examples of materials that have been used so far include: toilet roll inserts, plastic bottles, newspapers and CDs. Other TY students have been involved in helping the teams with their outfits to get them ready for the submission deadline this week.



TY Drama

Many of our TY students are back in rehearsal, this time for the annual TY Drama Competitions. Miss Garvey's drama class are producing a hilarious and irreverent version of 'Cinderella'. Mr. Beattie's class are producing 'Asking for Trouble' about a young woman who has a unfortunate encounter on a night out. Both groups will compete in the first heat of the All Ireland TY Drama competition which will take place in the Mullingar Arts Centre on January 25th, with hopes of proceeding to the finals in Cork. Following that, the shows will head to Ballybofey for the Donegal Youth Theatre Festival, run by the Butt Drama Circle. Break a leg!



