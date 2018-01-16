Collisions reported as motorists deal with difficult road conditions this morning

There are reports of collisions on roads in Donegal this morning as motorists deal with difficult driving conditions.

Roads are treacherous in many parts of the county following falls of sleet and snow.

Emergency services were earlier at the scene of a two car collision on the Creeslough side of Doe Graveyard. Those injured have been removed for treatment, it's understood no one was seriously hurt.

Emergency services also attended the scene of a crash outside Ramelton on the Milford Rd (R245) at Blacks Glen.

In Letterkenny, the main roads are all passable with care. However, motorists have been encountering difficult conditions in high areas of the town, particularly at Mountain Top, Lismonaghan and Lisnennan.