Death Notices for Donegal, Tuesday, January 16th

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:



Clare Mc Carron (née Harvey), Warden, Kerrykeel

The death has occurred of Clare Mc Carron (née Harvey), Warden, Kerrykeel.

Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 11am at St Columba's Church, Massmount, with burial in adjoining cemetery.



Thomas Joseph Mc Goldrick, Lettershambo, Cloghan

The death has taken place of Thomas Joseph in The Brentwood Manor Nursing Home, Convoy.

His remains will repose in The Oratory in The Church of Our Lady of Perpetual Help, Glenfin, on Tuesday, from 5pm to 7 pm.

Funeral Mass at 10am on Wednesday with cremation afterwards in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan.

Hugh Kelly, Boat Gap, Rossnowlagh

The death has occurred at Sligo University Hospital of Hugh Kelly, Boat Gap, Rossnowlagh

Cremation private. Memorial service at 12 noon on Wednesday, January 17th in St. Brigid’s Church, Ballintra. Burial of rremains will follow in the family plot. House private please.

Josephine McClafferty, Ardsbeg, Gortahork and Roscommon

The death has taken place at her home in Ardsbeg, Gortahork of Josephine McClafferty.

Funeral from her late residence on Tuesday morning, January 16th, going to Christ the King Church, Gortahork, for 11am Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Katie Ferry, Ballyboes, Falcarragh

The death has taken place in Letterkenny University Hospital of 102 year old of Katie Ferry, Ballyboes, Falcarragh.

Funeral Mass on Tuesday 16th at 1pm in St Finian’s Church, Falcarragh.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Hughie O’Donnell, Belcruit, Kincasslagh

The death has occurred in Letterkenny University Hospital of Hughie O’Donnell, Belcruit, Kincasslagh.

Funeral Mass at St Mary’s Church, Kincasslagh on Tuesday, January 16th at 11am.

Interment afterwards in Belcruit Cemetery.

Mary Montaque formerly Cassidy (nee McCabe), 11 Rockfield park, Belleek, Co Fermanagh

The death has occurred of Mary Montaque formerly Cassidy (nee McCabe), 11 Rockfield park, Belleek, Co Fermanagh. Peacefully at the South West Acute Hospital in Enniskillen. Reposing at the family home today Tuesday from 11am until 10pm and on Wednesday from 11am until Rosary at 10pm. Mass of the resurrection in Saint Patrick’s Church, Belleek on Thursday morning at 11am followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers. Donations in lieu if so desired to the Marie Curie Nurses c/o Patsy McCauley funeral Director. Family Time on Thursday Morning Please.

Bobby Toland., Kildrum Lower, Carrigans

The death has taken place of Bobby Toland., Kildrum Lower, Carrigans.

Funeral from his home on Wednesday January 17th at 12.20pm for 1 o’clock Requiem Mass in All Saints Church, Newtowncunningham.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

- Jamsie Boyle, Cullion Road, Letterkenny

The death has occurred of Jamsie Boyle, Cullion Road, Letterkenny.

Removal from the Eternal Light Chapel of Rest last night at 9pm, going to Cullion Road.

Requiem Mass in the Church of the Irish Martyrs, Letterkenny at 11am on Wednesday 17th January followed by burial in New Leck Cemetery.

