Deaths in Donegal - Monday evening, January 15th

- Clare Mc Carron (née Harvey), Warden, Kerrykeel.



-Thomas Joseph Mc Goldrick, Lettershambo, Cloghan



-Celine Wyse (née McGeever), Rosindubh, Townalarragh, Donegal Town/Inver



- Hugh Kelly, Boat Gap, Rossnowlagh



- Josephine McClafferty, Ardsbeg, Gortahork and Roscommon



- Katie Ferry, Ballyboes, Falcarragh



- Hughie O’Donnell, Belcruit, Kincasslagh



The death has occurred of Clare Mc Carron (née Harvey), Warden, Kerrykeel.

Removal from Eternal light Chapel of Rest today at 4pm , going to St. Columba's Church, Massmount. Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 11am with burial in adjoining cemetery.

Thomas Joseph Mc Goldrick, Lettershambo, Cloghan

The death has taken place of Thomas Joseph in The Brentwood Manor Nursing Home, Convoy.

His Remains will repose in The Oratory in The Church of Our Lady of Perpetual Help, Glenfin, on Tuesday, from 5pm to 7 pm.

Funeral Mass at 10am on Wednesday with cremation afterwards in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan.



Celine Wyse (née McGeever), Rosindubh, Townalarragh, Donegal Town/Inver

The death has occurred of Celine Wyse (née McGeever), Rosindubh, Townalarragh, Donegal Town.

Formerly Towneygorm, Inver. Funeral Mass today at 11am in the Church of the Sacred Heart, Mountcharles followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please . Donations in lieu, if desired, to Aras Mhic Suibhne Nursing Home Patients' Comfort Fund.

Hugh Kelly, Boat Gap, Rossnowlagh

The death has occurred at Sligo University Hospital of Hugh Kelly, Boat Gap, Rossnowlagh

Cremation private. Memorial service at 12 noon on Wednesday, January 17th in St. Brigid’s Church, Ballintra. Burial of Cremains will follow in the family plot. House private please .

Josephine McClafferty, Ardsbeg, Gortahork and Roscommon

The death has taken place at her home in Ardsbeg, Gortahork of Josephine McClafferty.

Josephine's remains are reposing at her late residence in Ardsbeg. Rosary tonight, Monday, at 10pm .

Funeral from there on Tuesday morning, January 16th, going to Christ the King Church, Gortahork, for 11am Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Katie Ferry, Ballyboes, Falcarragh

The death has taken place in Letterkenny University Hospital of 102 year old of Katie Ferry, Ballyboes, Falcarragh.

Removal from Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top, Letterkenny took place on Sunday at 3pm going to her late residence.

Rosary each night at 9pm . Family time after the Rosary until 10am .

Funeral Mass on Tuesday 16th at 1pm in St Finian’s Church, Falcarragh.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Hughie O’Donnell, Belcruit, Kincasslagh

The death has occurred in Letterkenny University Hospital of Hughie O’Donnell, Belcruit, Kincasslagh.

His remains will be reposing today in McGlynn’s Funeral Home from 5pm with Rosary at 9pm .

Viewing tomorrow Monday, January 15th at 5pm with removal at 6.30pm going to St Mary’s Church, Kincasslagh for 7pm to repose overnight.

Funeral Mass on Tuesday, January 16th at 11am .

Interment afterwards in Belcruit Cemetery

