Deaths in Donegal - Monday evening, January 15th

- Clare Mc Carron (née Harvey), Warden, Kerrykeel.
-Thomas Joseph Mc Goldrick, Lettershambo, Cloghan
-Celine Wyse (née McGeever), Rosindubh, Townalarragh, Donegal Town/Inver
- Hugh Kelly, Boat Gap, Rossnowlagh
- Josephine McClafferty, Ardsbeg, Gortahork and Roscommon
- Katie Ferry, Ballyboes, Falcarragh
- Hughie O’Donnell, Belcruit, Kincasslagh
Thomas Joseph Mc Goldrick, Lettershambo, Cloghan
The death has taken place of Thomas Joseph in The Brentwood Manor Nursing Home, Convoy.
His Remains will repose in The Oratory in The Church of Our Lady of Perpetual Help, Glenfin, on Tuesday, from
Funeral Mass at
Celine Wyse (née McGeever), Rosindubh, Townalarragh, Donegal Town/Inver
The death has occurred of Celine Wyse (née McGeever), Rosindubh, Townalarragh, Donegal Town.
Formerly Towneygorm, Inver. Funeral Mass today at
Hugh Kelly, Boat Gap, Rossnowlagh
The death has occurred at Sligo University Hospital of Hugh Kelly, Boat Gap, Rossnowlagh
Cremation private. Memorial service at 12 noon on Wednesday, January 17th in St. Brigid’s Church, Ballintra. Burial of Cremains will follow in the family plot. House private
Josephine McClafferty, Ardsbeg, Gortahork and Roscommon
The death has taken place at her home in Ardsbeg, Gortahork of Josephine McClafferty.
Josephine's remains are reposing at her late residence in Ardsbeg. Rosary tonight, Monday, at
Funeral from there on Tuesday morning, January 16th, going to Christ the King Church, Gortahork, for
Katie Ferry, Ballyboes, Falcarragh
The death has taken place
Removal from Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top, Letterkenny took place on Sunday at
Rosary each night at
Funeral Mass on Tuesday 16th at
Interment
Hughie O’Donnell, Belcruit, Kincasslagh
The death has occurred
His remains will be reposing today in McGlynn’s Funeral Home from
Viewing tomorrow Monday, January 15th at
Funeral Mass on Tuesday, January 16th at
Interment afterwards in Belcruit Cemetery
