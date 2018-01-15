Funeral of victim of Donegal road traffic collision to take place tomorrow

The Donegal man who was killed in a two-vehicle road traffic collision on Friday is to be laid to rest tomorrow.

William Wilson, from Fr Arnold Terrace Manorcunningham, died in the collision early on Friday morning when the tractor he was driving collided with a car.

The collision occurred at about 6.55am on the Lifford to Letterkenny road at Drumoghill, about four miles from Letterkenny.

The 68 year old died at the scene. The driver of the car was injured and taken to Letterkenny University Hospital.

Mr Wilson was described locally as one of the Lagan Valley’s true characters.

He had been a participant in recent years in charity tractor runs.Members of his local tractor run posted a tribute following his death. They said he had enjoyed a new lease of life by taking part in the tractor runs.

Willie, as he was known locally, was chuffed having got himself a Massey Ferguson 135 to take part in the events. They said he enjoyed nothing more than to do his bit in helping raise money for worthy causes by taking part in various charity tractor runs throughout Donegal. He spent days between them tidying up his tractor so that he could help the less fortunate.

Local councillor Paul Canning said there was sadness locally at the death.

“When a person loses their life like that it has a big impact on the village,” he said. “And hopefully the person who was injured will make a full recovery.”

Mr Wilson is the first person to die on the county's roads this year.

Removal will take place on Tuesday from The Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top, Letterkenny at 1pm going to Ray Presbyterian Church, Manorcunningham for the funeral service at 2pm .

Mr Wilson will be laid to rest in the adjoining graveyard.