Search under way for worker who fell off Donegal bridge

A major search is underway in west Donegal after a man fell off a bridge.

The alarm was raised at around 11am after the man, who is believed to have been working on the Gweedore Station Bridge at Coisclady, fell into to the river.

The Sligo-based Coast Guard Rescue 118 helicopter has been sent to the scene.

Bunbeg Coast Guard, the fire service, gardaí and ambulance personnel, have all responded to the incident.

A spokesman for Malin Head Coast Guard station, which is coordinating the search, said divers are en route to the scene.

Traffic diversions are in place on the N56 at Dore.