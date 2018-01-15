Weather warning for snow and ice for Donegal

A weather warning for snow and ice has been issued for Donegal.

The status yellow warning was issued this morning and comes into to effect tomorrow at 6am and will be in place until 3am on Wednesday.

The national warning covers Donegal, Connacht and 12 other counties.

There will be bitterly cold conditions on Tuesday with a strong to gale force westerly wind feeding in frequent wintry showers.

Some of the showers will be heavy with the risk of hail and thunder in Atlantic coastal areas. Falls of sleet and snow are expected, mainly over high ground but at lower levels at times.