WEATHER WATCH
Weather warning for snow and ice for Donegal
Snow expected
A weather warning for snow and ice has been issued for Donegal.
The status yellow warning was issued this morning and comes into to effect tomorrow at
The national warning covers Donegal, Connacht and 12 other counties.
There will be bitterly cold conditions on Tuesday with a strong to gale force westerly wind feeding in frequent wintry showers.
Some of the showers will be heavy with the risk of hail and thunder in Atlantic coastal areas. Falls of sleet and snow are expected, mainly over high ground but at lower levels at times.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on