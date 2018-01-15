DEATH NOTICES
Deaths in Donegal - Monday morning, January 15th
The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:
- Danny Kane, Adamstown Road, Castletowngoghan, Co. Westmeath and formerly of Ballyshannon
- Hugh Kelly, Boat Gap, Rossnowlagh
- Josephine McClafferty, Ardsbeg, Gortahork and Roscommon
- Margaret Grant, Maginn Avenue, Buncrana
- Katie Ferry, Ballyboes, Falcarragh
- Hughie O’Donnell, Belcruit, Kincasslagh
- Peggy McCormick, 92 Ard McCool, Stranorlar
- Clare McCarron, Warden, Kerrykeel
- Joseph McGranaghan, 51 McNeely Villas, Oldtown, Letterkenny
Danny Kane, Adamstown Road, Castletowngoghan, Co. Westmeath and formerly of Ballyshannon
The death has occurred of Danny Kane, Adamstown Road, Castletowngoghan, Co. Westmeath and formerly of Ballyshannon.
Reposing at his daughter, Sharon and son-in-law Jerry
Remains going to St. Joseph’s Church, The Rock, Ballyshannon on Monday for
Hugh Kelly, Boat Gap, Rossnowlagh
The death has occurred at Sligo University Hospital of Hugh Kelly, Boat Gap, Rossnowlagh
Cremation private. Memorial service at 12 noon on Wednesday, January 17th in St. Brigid’s Church, Ballintra. Burial of Cremains will follow in the family plot. House private
Josephine McClafferty, Ardsbeg, Gortahork and Roscommon
The death has taken place at her home in Ardsbeg, Gortahork of Josephine McClafferty.
Josephine's remains are reposing at her late residence in Ardsbeg. Rosary tonight, Monday, at
Funeral from there on Tuesday morning, January 16th, going to Christ the King Church, Gortahork, for
Margaret Grant, Maginn Avenue, Buncrana
The death has taken place at Buncrana Community Hospital of Margaret Grant, Maginn Avenue, Buncrana.
Her remains are reposing at her home.
Funeral from her home on Monday morning, January 15th, going to St Mary's Oratory, Buncrana for requiem Mass at
Family time please from
Katie Ferry, Ballyboes, Falcarragh
The death has taken place
Removal from Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top, Letterkenny took place on Sunday at
Rosary each night at
Funeral Mass on Tuesday 16th at
Interment
Hughie O’Donnell, Belcruit, Kincasslagh
The death has occurred
His remains will be reposing today in McGlynn’s Funeral Home from
Viewing tomorrow Monday, January 15th at
Funeral Mass on Tuesday, January 16th at
Interment afterwards in Belcruit Cemetery
Peggy McCormick, 92 Ard McCool, Stranorlar
The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Peggy McCormick, 92 Ard McCool, Stranorlar and formerly
Remains
Funeral leaving her home on Monday morning, January 15th at 10.30am for Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church, Sessiaghoneill at
Interment
Clare McCarron, Warden, Kerrykeel
The death has taken place of Clare McCarron, Warden, Kerrykeel.
Funeral arrangements to be confirmed later.
House private
Joseph McGranaghan, 51 McNeely Villas, Oldtown Letterkenny
The death has occurred of Joseph McGranaghan, 51 McNeely Villas, Oldtown Letterkenny.
His remains reposing at his late residence.
Funeral Mass on Monday, January 15th at
Interment
