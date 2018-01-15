Deaths in Donegal - Monday morning, January 15th

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:



- Danny Kane, Adamstown Road, Castletowngoghan, Co. Westmeath and formerly of Ballyshannon



- Hugh Kelly, Boat Gap, Rossnowlagh



- Josephine McClafferty, Ardsbeg, Gortahork and Roscommon



- Margaret Grant, Maginn Avenue, Buncrana



- Katie Ferry, Ballyboes, Falcarragh



- Hughie O’Donnell, Belcruit, Kincasslagh



- Peggy McCormick, 92 Ard McCool, Stranorlar



- Clare McCarron, Warden, Kerrykeel



- Joseph McGranaghan, 51 McNeely Villas, Oldtown, Letterkenny



Danny Kane, Adamstown Road, Castletowngoghan, Co. Westmeath and formerly of Ballyshannon



The death has occurred of Danny Kane, Adamstown Road, Castletowngoghan, Co. Westmeath and formerly of Ballyshannon.



Reposing at his daughter, Sharon and son-in-law Jerry Corcran’s residence at Adamstown Road on Sunday from 1pm until 5pm and reposing at John McGee Funeral Home from 8.30pm on Sunday.



Remains going to St. Joseph’s Church, The Rock, Ballyshannon on Monday for 11am funeral mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Enquiries to McGee Funeral Home on 071 98 51744.



Hugh Kelly, Boat Gap, Rossnowlagh



The death has occurred at Sligo University Hospital of Hugh Kelly, Boat Gap, Rossnowlagh



Cremation private. Memorial service at 12 noon on Wednesday, January 17th in St. Brigid’s Church, Ballintra. Burial of Cremains will follow in the family plot. House private please .

Josephine McClafferty, Ardsbeg, Gortahork and Roscommon



The death has taken place at her home in Ardsbeg, Gortahork of Josephine McClafferty.



Josephine's remains are reposing at her late residence in Ardsbeg. Rosary tonight, Monday, at 10pm .



Funeral from there on Tuesday morning, January 16th, going to Christ the King Church, Gortahork, for 11am Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Margaret Grant, Maginn Avenue, Buncrana



The death has taken place at Buncrana Community Hospital of Margaret Grant, Maginn Avenue, Buncrana.



Her remains are reposing at her home.



Funeral from her home on Monday morning, January 15th, going to St Mary's Oratory, Buncrana for requiem Mass at 10am . Interment immediately afterwards in Cockhill Cemetery.



Family time please from 11pm until morning of funeral .

Katie Ferry, Ballyboes, Falcarragh



The death has taken place in Letterkenny University Hospital of 102 year old of Katie Ferry, Ballyboes, Falcarragh.



Removal from Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top, Letterkenny took place on Sunday at 3pm going to her late residence.



Rosary each night at 9pm . Family time after the Rosary until 10am .



Funeral Mass on Tuesday 16th at 1pm in St Finian’s Church, Falcarragh.



Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Hughie O’Donnell, Belcruit, Kincasslagh



The death has occurred in Letterkenny University Hospital of Hughie O’Donnell, Belcruit, Kincasslagh.



His remains will be reposing today in McGlynn’s Funeral Home from 5pm with Rosary at 9pm .



Viewing tomorrow Monday, January 15th at 5pm with removal at 6.30pm going to St Mary’s Church, Kincasslagh for 7pm to repose overnight.



Funeral Mass on Tuesday, January 16th at 11am .



Interment afterwards in Belcruit Cemetery



Peggy McCormick, 92 Ard McCool, Stranorlar



The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Peggy McCormick, 92 Ard McCool, Stranorlar and formerly Trusk , Ballybofey.



Remains reposing at her home at Ard McCool.



Funeral leaving her home on Monday morning, January 15th at 10.30am for Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church, Sessiaghoneill at 11am.



Interment afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.



Clare McCarron, Warden, Kerrykeel



The death has taken place of Clare McCarron, Warden, Kerrykeel.



Funeral arrangements to be confirmed later.



House private please .



Joseph McGranaghan, 51 McNeely Villas, Oldtown Letterkenny



The death has occurred of Joseph McGranaghan, 51 McNeely Villas, Oldtown Letterkenny.



His remains reposing at his late residence.



Funeral Mass on Monday, January 15th at 10am in St Eunan’s Cathedral.



Interment afterwards to Conwal Cemetery.

If you wish to have a death notice included here, email us at editorial@donegaldemocrat.com. Please include a telephone number for verification.