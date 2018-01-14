Gardaí ask witnesses to fatal collision in Donegal to contact them

Gardaí investigating a fatal collision on Friday at Drumoghill which resulted in the death of a 68-year-old man continue to seek the help of anyone who may have witnessed the collision.

The collision between a car and a tractor occurred at approximately 6.55am at Drumoghill, about four miles outside Letterkenny.

Willie Wilson, from Fr Arnold Terrace in Manorcunningham, who was the driver of the tractor, was fatally injured and pronounced dead at the scene. His body was removed to the morgue at Letterkenny University Hospital. The driver of the car was injured and also taken to Letterkenny University Hospital.

Witnesses to the collision are asked to contact Letterkenny Garda station on 074 9167100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

A man has been killed in a fatal road traffic collision on the Lifford to Letterkenny road.

for treatment his injuries are unknown at this stage.

The road is currently closed to facilitate a forensic collision examination and local diversions are in place.

Witnesses to the collision are asked to contact Letterkenny Garda station on 074 9167100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.