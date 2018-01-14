The weather in Donegal today

A cold and dry this morning with patchy frost, mist and fog clearing. Some bright or sunny spells for a time but cloud will increase bringing outbreaks of rain to the west coast during the early afternoon. The rain will become widespread by early evening and will heavy at times. It will become windy during the day also as light to moderate southerly winds increase to fresh to strong and gusty, with near gale force winds developing near the west coast by evening. Afternoon highs of 6 to 9 Celsius but a little milder after dark.

Tonight will be wet and windy for a time tonight with outbreaks of persistent and locally heavy rain. The rain will give way to a mix of clear spells and scattered showers before morning. Fresh to strong and gusty south to southwest winds will veer west to northwest overnight and decrease moderate to fresh. Mild at first but dipping to between 4 and 6 Celsius by morning.