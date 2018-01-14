Belleek Pottery Visitor Centre shortlisted for award

Belleek Pottery Visitor Centre has been shortlisted for The British Coach Tourism Awards Coach Friendly Attraction for 2018.

The award is open to entries from UK Visitor Attractions, shopping centres, dedicated out of town shopping retailers, garden centres and other attractions that demonstrate not only their commitment to welcoming coaches, coach groups and coach drivers but also that welcome has been developed or enhanced over the last year.

"We have been shortlisted alongside attractions including Alton Towers, Dyffryn Gardens (National Trust), Longleat, National Memorial Arboretum, RHS Wisley, Hyde Hall, Rosemoor & Harlow Carr, Scampston Hall & Walled Garden, Scone Palace, The World of James Herriot, Woburn Abbey & Gardens all of which are highly recognized tourist attractions across Scotland, Wales and England," said Visitor Centre Manager, Patricia McCauley.

The Belleek group work with more than 150 tour operators on an annual basis who bring visitors from all around the world to Belleek Pottery.

“We are the only attraction shortlisted in this category for Northern Ireland and so are absolutely delighted with this recognition. 2017 was a big year for Belleek Pottery Visitor Centre. The visitor experience was significantly enhanced with tour and visitor centre developments as well as an innovative events program, so the hard work has clearly paid off with such a prestigious short listing," said Operations Director for the Belleek Group, Arthur Goan.



Hopefuls will have to wait it out until the winners are announced at the awards dinner presentation evening on 21st March at the National Motorcycle Museum, Birmingham.