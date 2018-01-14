Abbey Vocational School Donegal town to host 'The Young Americans'

The Young Americans, winner of the Academy Award for their motion picture with Columbia Artists, will be in Abbey Vocational School on Friday, 26th January to stage a series of performing arts workshops, which will culminate in two performances.

The Young Americans is a non-profit performance and educational organisation whose main focus is to use music as a way to inspire self-confidence, team work, respect and understanding among youth and audiences around the world. It has been extremely successful enriching, memorable and so positive in the past.

The workshops will be held over 3 days and everyone will be involved for each of these days. The workshops will hold 200 students. There will be two performances of this show, which will take place on Sunday, 28th January in the afternoon and again in the evening in the St John Bosco Centre.

The workshops include musicians, dancers, singers, drama etc. You can also learn about lights and sound design as well as being able to learn about stage production, casting and all you need to know about performing arts.

The workshop is open to all students in the school. And the cost is €70 for all three days, price includes an official Young Americans T-shirt. Registration should be made through the school office on or before the 17th of January.