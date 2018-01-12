NEWS
Bell from tragic liner Laurentic has returned to the north west
SS Laurentic sank off Donegal in 917 with loss of 345 lives
The bell from the Laurentic.
The Laurentic bell is returning to the north west to go on display after it was purchased at auction by Derry City and Strabane District Council.
The bell was desperately rung by the ship’s crew as the former White Star liner sank off Lough Swilly on January
The bell is on display at the Guildhall in Derry from today.
It will then find a permanent home in the planned Maritime Museum in the city.
“We are delighted to display the Laurentic bell once again, particularly in the Guildhall, where the survivors of the wreck were treated to a meal by the Mayor of the city in 1917. The tragic story of the sinking of the vessel is inextricably linked with the city and this is a fantastic way to ensure the legacy of the ship survives in memory.”
The display will be accompanied by an exhibition entitled ‘Letters from The Laurentic’, which chronicles the story of the Laurentic disaster through deeply personal correspondence, through letters, postcards
The Laurentic bell is made from bell alloy and is from the Bridge area of the ship. It was found in 1979 by local diver Ray Cossum and his son Des with Allerton Salvage. It weighs 37kg and is 2ft high by 2ft wide at the base. It is one of only two bells from the ship, the other being the bow bell, which is permanently located in the belfry of the Church of Ireland at Portsalon, after being donated by the leader of the original Royal Navy salvage expedition in 1924.
The bell and exhibition will be on display in the Guildhall from Fri 12 Jan – 24 Jan 2018.
