NEWS
Funeral of former Donegal TD Paddy Harte takes place today
Former minister of state will be laid to rest in Raphoe
The Late Paddy Harte.
The funeral will take place today in Raphoe of former Donegal TD and minister of state Paddy Harte.
The 86-year-old former Fine Gael TD passed away on Monday morning
Large crowds have attended the wake at his late residence in Raphoe since Monday evening.
Requiem Mass will be celebrated in St. Eunan’s Church, Raphoe at 12 noon today.Burial will take place
Many tributes have been paid to
Among those to offer a message of sympathy was President Michael D. Higgins. He said Paddy Harte will be remembered not only as a popular and hard working
The President will be represented at today's funeral by Aide-De-Camp Captain Eoin Rochford.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on