Funeral of former Donegal TD Paddy Harte takes place today

The funeral will take place today in Raphoe of former Donegal TD and minister of state Paddy Harte.

The 86-year-old former Fine Gael TD passed away on Monday morning in Lifford Community Hospital.

Large crowds have attended the wake at his late residence in Raphoe since Monday evening.

Requiem Mass will be celebrated in St. Eunan’s Church, Raphoe at 12 noon today.Burial will take place afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Many tributes have been paid to Mr Harte who was a TD for Donegal North East from 1961 to 1997.

Among those to offer a message of sympathy was President Michael D. Higgins. He said Paddy Harte will be remembered not only as a popular and hard working TD, but also for his work in promoting the recognition of those Irish who fought and died in World War I.

The President will be represented at today's funeral by Aide-De-Camp Captain Eoin Rochford.