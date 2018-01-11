NEWS
Deaths in Donegal - Thursday morning, January 11th
The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:
- Margaret Callaghan, 11 Brackenlea, Mountain Top, Letterkenny
- Mary Anne Doherty, Tiernasligo, Urris, Clonmany
- Teresa McGeoghegan, Collon, Carndonagh
- Frankie McGinley, Loughanure
- Ron Matthews, Riverdale Heights, Killybegs
- Paddy Harte O.B.E., the Diamond Raphoe
- Teresa Dillon, nee Gallagher, 1 Gortnamona Drive, Foxrock, Dublin and Ballyshannon
- Maureen Brolly (née Harpur) 15 Glebe Park, Sion Mills and formerly of Castlefin
- Barney Doherty, Glenkeogh, Letterkenny
- Kathleen McGrory, Tonbane, Fanad
- Willie Breslin,
- Anna O'Brien, 105 Raymochy, Manorcunningham
- Joey Crossan, Mount Marian, Milford
- Mary Dobson, Stannaway Court, Crumlin, Dublin
- Mary Clarke (née Cannon) Dunshaughlin, County Meath and late of Dungloe
- Agnes (Auntie) Kiernan of Clontarf and formerly of Buncrana, Donegal
- Mary Clerkin (née Curristan), 5 Drumcliffe, Donegal Town
- James 'Jim' Tinney 315 Ard Baithin, St Johnston
- Bill McIntyre of London and formerly of Derryherriff, Creeslough
- Philomena Farren,
-Theresa Gallagher (née Carr), Chapel Road, Dungloe and formerly Glasgow
- Edith Adeline Browne, Aughlihard, Letterkenny
The death has taken place of Margaret Callaghan, 11 Brackenlea, Mountain Top, Letterkenny, formerly from Ballina, Co. Mayo.
Remains are reposing at her late residence. Requiem Mass in St Eunan’s Cathedral on Thursday 11th January, at a time yet to be confirmed, followed by burial in New Leck Cemetery.
Family time from
Mary Anne Doherty, Tiernasligo, Urris, Clonmany
The death has occurred of Mary Anne Doherty, Tiernasligo, Urris, Clonmany.
Removal from her late residence on Thursday morning at 10.30am to St. Michael’s Church, Urris for Requiem Mass at
Family flowers only
Teresa McGeoghegan, Collon, Carndonagh
The death has taken place of Teresa McGeoghegan, Collon, Carndonagh.
Remains are reposing at her late residence. Removal on Thursday, 11th January, at 10.30am to The Church of the Sacred Heart, Carndonagh for Requiem Mass
Family time from
Frankie McGinley, Loughanure
The death has occurred of Frankie McGinley, Loughanure
Removal from McGlynn’s Funeral home took place on Tuesday evening, going to his daughter Frances McGinley’s house in Loughanure.
Funeral Mass on Thursday 11th January at
House private on the morning of the funeral.
Ron Matthews, Riverdale Heights, Killybegs
The death has occurred of Ron Matthews, Riverdale Heights, Killybegs.
Remains
Burial
Family time from
Paddy Harte O.B.E., the Diamond Raphoe
The death has occurred in Lifford Hospital of former TD Paddy Harte O.B.E., The Diamond, Raphoe.
Remains
Funeral from there on Thursday morning 11th January at 11.20am going to St. Eunan’s Church, Raphoe for 12 noon Requiem Mass with burial afterward in adjoining cemetery.
Family flowers only
Family time please from
Maureen Brolly (née Harpur) 15 Glebe Park, Sion Mills and formerly of Castlefinn
The death has taken place at Altnagelvin Hospital of Maureen Brolly (née Harpur) 15 Glebe Park, Sion Mills and formerly of Castlefinn. Reposing at her home on Tuesday (January 9th) from
Funeral leaving her home on Thursday, January 11th at 9.15am for Requiem Mass in St Theresa`s Church, Sion Mills at
Interment
Mary Dobson, Stannaway Court, Crumlin, Dublin
The death has taken place of Mary Dobson, Stannaway Court, Crumlin, Dublin and formerly of Letterkenny, Donegal.
Reposing at the Brian McElroy Funeral Home, Crumlin Village on Friday evening from
Agnes (Auntie) Kiernan of Clontarf and formerly of Buncrana
The death has occurred of Agnes (Auntie) Kiernan, Clontarf, Dublin
Mary Clerkin (née Curristan), 5 Drumcliffe, Donegal Town
The death occurred at Áras Mhic Suibhne Nursing Home, Mullinasole, Laghey of Mary Clerkin (née Curristan), 5 Drumcliffe, Donegal Town.
Removal from the Nursing Home on Wednesday, January 10th, at
Removal on Thursday morning, January 11th, to arrive at St. Mary Church, Killymard, Donegal Town, for Funeral Mass at
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired to Aras Mhic Suibhne Nursing Home Patients Comfort Fund, care of Jackie Carron Funeral Directors.
James 'Jim' Tinney 315 Ard Baithin, St Johnston
The death has taken place of James “Jim” Tinney, 315 Ard Baithin, St. Johnston. Remains
Funeral from there on Saturday afternoon, January 13th at 1.30 going to the Church of Ireland, Killea Parish Church, Carrigans for 2 o’ clock funeral service with burial
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Brinley Manor patient comfort fund c/o any family member or Kelly Funeral Directors, Oakfield, Raphoe.
Family time from
Bill McIntyre of London and formerly of Derryherriff, Creeslough
The death has taken place in London of Bill McIntyre, formerly of Derryherriff, Creeslough.
His remains will repose at the home of his sister Bridget and Michael Mc Hugh, Woodquarter, Cranford from
Funeral mass in St Michael’s Church Creeslough on
One way system in operation from Cranford – Milford road via the Waterfall.
Philomena Farren,
The death has occurred of Philomena Farren, late of
Her remains are reposing at her sister in law Susanna Farren’s residences at Shroove.
Funeral from there on
Family time please from
Theresa Gallagher (née Carr), Chapel Road, Dungloe and formerly Glasgow
The death has occurred at Dungloe District Hospital of Theresa Gallagher (née Carr), Chapel Road, Dungloe and formerly of Loughasalt and Glasgow.
Her remains will be reposing in McGlynn’s Funeral Home. Viewing, Thursday 10th January at
Removal on Friday evening, January 11th at 5.30pm going to St.
Funeral Mass on Saturday, January 12th at
Family flowers only. Donations in lieu
Edith Adeline Browne, Aughlihard, Letterkenny
The death has occurred of Edith Adeline Browne, Aughlihard, Letterkenny.
House private at the request of the deceased. Family and friends welcome.
Funeral from her late residence on Friday at 1.30pm for Service at Raymochey Church, Manorcunningham at
Family flowers only. Donations if desired to The Donegal Hospice c/o any family member or Gibson Funeral Directors, Convoy.
