Today's weather in Donegal

Cold today, some frost in places at first and dense fog. Frost clearing. Some bright or short sunny spells, but rather cloudy and misty in other parts. Top afternoon temperatures 3 to 7 C., generally.

Cold and misty tonight, with some fog and frost in places for a time. But these largely clearing later, as southeasterly winds strengthen, bringing in cloud from the Atlantic. Lowest temperatures -2 to plus 2 C.