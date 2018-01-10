Quigley powers Fermanagh to three point win over Donegal in Ballybofey

A superb individual display from Seamus Quigley saw Fermanagh defeat Donegal in MacCumhaill Park, Ballybofey.

Donegal 1-10

Fermanagh 1-13

In the end it was a Quigley goal on 47 minutes which turned this game and the Roslea man finished with a tally of 1-7 and Fermanagh followers are happy to see him back in county colours.

The win means Fermanagh have qualified for the semi-final, while Donegal travel to Clones on Sunday needing a win to put them in with a chance of also making the semi-final.

The game saw the return of Odhran Mac Niallais to the Donegal colours but he lasted just 12 minutes before being shown a black card by Padraig Hughes.

Rory Gallagher fielded a strong side and Fermanagh started very well and had three points on the board inside 12 minutes. Declan McCusker opened the scoring on two mintues and Seamie Quigley converted two frees.

Niall O'Donnell got Donegal off the mark in the 13th minute from a free and they then had a purple patch. Nathan Mullins, who was doing very well in the middle, released Ciaran McGinley for a second point.

Donegal then hit 1-2 in four minutes. Jamie Brennan, who came in for black carded Odhran MacNiallais, finished the only goal of the half to start the good spell. It came after good work from Paul Brennan, Darach O'Connor and Tony McClenaghan, who crossed for Brennan to palm to the net.

Brennan hit two quick points, one from the fist and one with his left, while Niall O'Donnell finished another great move after a catch by Ciaran O'Donnell.

However, in the final ten minutes Fermanagh came back again with points from Danny Teague and a '45' from Seamie Quigley as Donegal lost a second player, Stephen McMenamin, to a black card on the stroke of half-time.

Half-time: Donegal 1-5, Fermanagh 0-5.

Quigley and Declan McCusker cut the lead to the minimum inside two minutes of the restart before Niall O'Donnell pointed a free for Donegal.

Barry Mulrone and Eoin Donnelly had Fermanagh level in the 44th minute before Stephen McBrearty restored the Donegal lead seconds later. Seamus Quigley levelled with his fifth point of the game and first from play.

However, the game changed again as a high ball from Paul McCusker was met by Seamie Quigley for a Fermanagh goal on 49 mintes and a three point lead. Aiden Brennan made it a four point game again on 57 minutes.

Niall O'Donnell pulled it back to three, just after Eoin Donnelly had blazed wide in front of the Donegal goal.

Seamus Quigley added another free before Hugh McFadden had an effort deflected over with three minutes left.

Donegal needed a goal but Fermanagh closed shop for a deserved but narrow win.

DONEGAL: Mark Anthony McGinley; Paul Brennan, Eamonn Doherty, Stephen McMenamin; Tony McClenaghan, Caolan Ward, Marty O'Reilly; Hugh McFadden (0-1), Nathan Mullins; Ciaran McGinley (0-1), Odhran Mac Niallais, Michael Carroll; Stephen McBrearty (0-2), Niall O'Donnell (0-4,2f), Darach O'Connor. Subs., Jamie Brennan (1-2) for MacNiallais bcard 13; Eoghan Ban Gallagher for McMenamin bcard ht; Caolan McGonigle for C McGinley ht; Brendan McCole for P Brennan 40; Leo McLoone for D O'Connor 47; Alan Lyons for Mullins 64

FERMANAGH: P Cadden; E McHugh, C Cullen, K Connor; P McCusker, L Cullen, D McCusker (0-2); E Donnelly (0-1), R Jones; B Mulrone (0-1), D Teague (0-1), A Breen (0-1); R Lyons, C Jones, Seamus Quigley (1-6,4f,45). Subs., R Corrigan for Teague ht; C McManus for McHugh 53; C McGee for R Lyons 67; Sean Quigley for Seamus Quigley 67; R McCluskey for C Jones, bcard 70; E Courtney for Breen 72

REFEREE: P Hughes (Armagh)