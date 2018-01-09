Jim McGuinness steps away from his coaching role with Chinese side

It is being reported that Jim McGuinness has left his post with Beijing Sinobo Guoan.

In a message on twitter McGuinness has a signed statement thanks the owner of the club for the respect, hospitality that he received at the club. "Everyday working at the club has been thoroughly enjoyable.

The statement continued: "I would also like to thank Roger for giving me the opportunity to be part of his management team. it has been an amazing experience working under a top European coach and i have learned so much from him. I feel my experience in Beijing has set me up for the next stage of my coaching development and I look forward to a new chapter in Europe.

"I wish Roger, my colleagues in the coaching staff and everyone at Beijing Sinobo Guoan the very best for the 2018 season."

It is being reported that McGuinness has stepped down for personal reasons.

McGuinness joined the Chinese club from Glasgow Celtic in June. His next step will be awaited with interest.