Today's weather in Donegal
Today will be cloudy and breezy with patches of rain or drizzle. More persistent rain will spread from the west later this afternoon and evening. Highest temperatures of 6 to 8 degrees in moderate to fresh and gusty southeast winds.
Tonight heavy and persistent rain will clear to isolated isolated showers. Lowest temperatures will fall to between -1 and +2 degrees with some frost and icy patches forming. Mist and fog will form in places also as winds ease.
