President Michael D. Higgins pays tribute to the late Paddy Harte

President of Ireland Michael D. Higgins has paid tribute to the late Paddy Harte, the former Donegal TD, who died earlier today. He said Mr Harte had made an important contribution to public and political life in Donegal and at a national level.

The President said it was with great sadness that he learned of the death of former TD Paddy Harte.



"He will be remembered not only as a popular and hard working member of Dáil Éireann for nearly four decades, but also for his work in support of the peace process in Northern Ireland and promoting the recognition of those Irish who fought and died in World War I.

"As President of Ireland I wish to convey my condolences to his family and wide circle of friends, and to pay tribute to Paddy Harte’s important contribution to public and political life in Donegal and at national level,” he said.