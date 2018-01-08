NEWS
Paddy Harte to be laid to rest in Raphoe on Thursday
Fine Gael TD held Donegal North East seat from 1961 to 1997
The Late Paddy Harte.
The former Donegal TD and minister for state Paddy Harte will be laid to rest on Thursday in Raphoe.
The 86-year-old former Fine Gael TD passed away this morning in Lifford Hospital.Tributes have been paid to
His remains will be reposing at his home in Raphoe from
He will be laid to rest following requiem Mass at St. Eunan’s Church at 12 noon in the adjoining cemetery.
