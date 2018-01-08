Paddy Harte to be laid to rest in Raphoe on Thursday

The former Donegal TD and minister for state Paddy Harte will be laid to rest on Thursday in Raphoe.

The 86-year-old former Fine Gael TD passed away this morning in Lifford Hospital.Tributes have been paid to Mr Harte who was the TD for Donegal North East from 1961 to 1997.

His remains will be reposing at his home in Raphoe from 7pm this evening.

He will be laid to rest following requiem Mass at St. Eunan’s Church at 12 noon in the adjoining cemetery.