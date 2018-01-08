40 patients waiting for beds at Letterkenny University Hospital

The full capacity protocol has been implemented at the emergency department at Letterkenny University Hospital with the INMO reporting that 40 patients were awaiting admission this morning.

Hospital management said the department remains extremely busy today with significant numbers of patients awaiting admission to the hospital.

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organizations said 16 patients were waiting on trolleys and 24 were waiting on wards .

In Sligo University Hospital a total of 18 patients were waiting admission.

Managment apologised to patients and their families for the delays. “The full capacity protocol has been implemented and all efforts continue to be made to identify patients who are appropriate for discharge,” hospital management said in a statement.

Management at the hospital advised people who are attending the emergency department that they can expect delays. “We would like to remind the public that we encourage them to attend the emergency department only in the case of real emergencies and they should contact their GP or GP Out-of-Hours service in the first instance,” the hospital said.

The Hospital is also experiencing an increase in the number of patients with flu symptoms.

Visitors have been told to refrain from entering the hospital if they have flu-like symptoms such as fever, cough, runny nose, sore throat, headache, muscle and joint pains.