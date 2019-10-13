Keady come from behind to overcome Setanta in Ulster Intermediate Hurling Championship

Keady’s all- round power, panache and cohesion proved just too much for Setanta in an exciting high scoring Ulster Club Hurling Intermediate Championship affair in O’Donnell Park.

Setanta 3-13

Keady 1-25



The Armagh champions survived a terrible start where they trailed by 2-1 to 0-0 after just six minutes, but in the end they had six points to spare.

Davin Flynn and Mark Devine pounced for two early goals and they almost had a third as the Keady full-backline looked decidedly porous.

But they clawed their way back into the game, mainly through the accuracy of elegant, youthful wing forward Paul Greene.

And they were hit with another potential killer goal from a great solo Setanta goal from Gerard Gilmore in the 25th minute.

But last year’s provincial finalists never panicked and the eventually pulled clear in the second half thanks to a lucky goal from powerful corner forward Liam McIlroy and four great points on the spin from John Corvan midway through the second half which set them on the road to victory.

For Setanta, Armagh native Declan Coulter performed heroically and kept them in touch through well struck frees in the second half.

But he lacked support and Setanta’s indiscipline also cost them dearly as the conceded 16 frees to their opponents nine.

They were also outgunned in the physical stakes as a physically powerful Keady continued to tap over the points when needed and they never panicked when Setanta got those goals.

Setanta led by 3-6 to 0-12 at half-time and looked like they might pull clear as Coulter extended that lead to 3-9 to 0-13 five minutes into the second half.

That was as good as it got for the losers who could only manage a further four points in the final 20 minutes.

They were restricted to breakaway attacks and conceded a killer goal in the 40th minute when the powerful Liam McIlroy powered his way through the Setanta defence and gently batted the ball.

Sadly for Setanta, it went through keeper Ciaran Bellew’s legs and suddenly the deficit was reduced to a score of Setanta 3-10 Keady 1-14.

The winners went on to score 11 more points many form scorable frees while Setanta could only manage a total of three more points.

This was a deserved victory for Keady who could make a real challenge for Ulster honours while Setanta will be disappointed that they were not able to build on a great start and a swift start to the second half when they went into a five- points lead, thanks to Coulter’s accuracy.

The game had a sensational start in just 10 seconds when Mark Devin found full-forward Davin Flynn who scooped the ball to the Keady net.

Setanta hit the net again through Devine to get the best possible start.

Keady looked a bit shell-shocked but some fine points from play and frees from the gifted Paul Greene steadied their nerves.

Green landed five points in the opening 20 minutes and he and the youthful Fiontan Donnelly kept them ticking over-even after Gilmore’s great goal in the 25th minute.

And they were gradually cutting off the supply of ball into Flynn and Devine as Stephen Renaghan began to sweep cleverly in defence.

They trailed by 3-6 to 0-12 at half time, but did not panic when Setanta stretched that lead to 3-9 to 0-13, five minutes into the second half.

But, McIlory’s somewhat lucky goal and John Corvan’s superb four points in five minutes was the springboard for this thoroughly deserved victory.

And, they have the composed look of a team that could take an Ulster title.

Setanta will be disappointed by their second half slump and failure to kick on when they went five points up early in that half.

SETANTA: Ciaran Bellew; Paul Callaghan, Martin Bonner, Denim Rowan, Steven McBride, Danny Cullen, Niall Cleary: Richard Kee, Michael Donoghue; Bernard Lafferty, Gerard Gilmore (1-0); Mark Devine (1-3) Davin Flynn (1-2) Declan Coulter (0-8, 5f) Shaun Anderson. SUBS: Josh McGee for Michael Donoghue; 52.

KEADY: Joby Burke; Liam McKee, Dylan McKenna, Barry Breen; Barry Shortt, Stephen Renaghan (0-1), Oisin Keenan; John Corvan (0-6, 3f), Michael McDermott; Fiontan Donnelly (0-3, 3f) Caoimhin Rafferty, Paul Greene (0-8, 6f); Paul McCormack (0-1), Conor Corvan (0-4) Liam Mcilroy (1-2) SUBS: Odhran Fullerton for Fiontan Donnelly; 43 Tiarnan O’Neill for Paul McCormack; 50

REFEREE: Colum Cunning (Antrim).