Naomh Conaill hold the upper hand against Glenfin to reach the semi-finals of the Donegal SFC

Naomh Conaill are through to the Donegal Senior Football Championship semi-finals after they defeated Glenfin by four points in Glenswilly.

Naomh Conaill 1-14

Glenfin 0-13

Underdogs Glenfin started the game promisingly and held a three point lead early on before Charles McGuinness got what turned out to be the only goal of the game to tie the sides at 1-2 to 0-5.

By the time the interval came, the Glenties men had edged ahead into a 1-5 to 0-6 lead.

Battling Glenfin drew level early in the second half but Naomh Conaill then enjoyed a good spell that yielded a number of fine points that paved the way for victory with late scores from Eoghan McGettigan and Brendan McDyer giving them a small cushion.

More to follow.