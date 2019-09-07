Narrow win for Naomh Columba against battling Burt

Naomh Columba got their Intermediate Championship campaign off to a winning start with a hard fought win over Burt on Saturday evening.

Burt . . . 0-10

Naomh Columba . . . 0-12

The Division Two side, one of the favourites for this year's crown, were made to work for their victory by a stubborn Burt team at Hibernian Park.

The Glencolmcille men looked in control in the early stages and quickly went 0-3 to 0-1 ahead.

But Burt rallied and it was tit for tat from then on and the sides hit the dressing rooms level at six points apiece.

Burt enjoyed a dominant spell for the first 15 minutes of the second half, with frees from Sean McHugh and Calvin Gallagher putting them 0-9 to 0-7 in front.

However, the Glen men stepped it up a gear in the final ten minutes, with the excellent Ryan Gillespie spearheading a spirited display that saw the visitors equalise, then pull away to win by a two point margin.

Burt: Kevin Glenn; Callum Porter, Tom Doherty, Michael Doherty; Jack O'Brien, Martin Donaghey, Dara Gran;, Rónán McDermott, Stephen O'Donnell; Matthew Doherty, Sean McHugh (0-4, 3f), Darren Gallagher; Ciarán Bradley (0-1), Denver Kelly (0-2), Christy McDermott (0-2).

Subs used: Calvin Gallagher (0-1, 1f), Oisín Kelly, Conor Carlin.



Naomh Columba: Pádraig O'Donnell; Barry Carr, Philip Doherty, Martin Cunningham; Lanty Molloy, Aaron Doherty (0-2, 1f), Stephen Jones; Paddy Byrne, Fionn Gallagher (0-1, 1f); Ryan McNairn, Ryan Gillespie (0-6, 2f), Kevin McNairn (0-1); Rónán Gillespie (0-1), Christopher Byrne, Ciarán Mcbrearty. Subs used: Oisín Byrne, Ronan O'Hare (0-1).