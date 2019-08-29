THE SPORTING DIARY: Dubs for Sam as Donegal prepares for championship

What team would be able to leave their top scorer on the bench for a championship final? On Sunday next in Croke Park Dublin will do so, underlining the firepower that they have at their disposal as they go for the five in-a-row against Kerry in the All-Ireland final.

Cormac Costello is their top scorer in the championship to date with 1-31, two points ahead of Dean Rock (1-26).

Paul Mannion, probably in line for footballer of the year, has notched 0-22 with Con O’Callaghan on 4-9, while Brian Fenton has hit 3-8 from midfield.

They are remarkable statistics for a team which may be regarded as the greatest ever. I know there is a chance that they might play below par on Sunday and Kerry could surprise them. Anything can happen in sport. But don’t go rushing to the bookies hoping to make money!

Donegal Leagues wrapped up

The All County leagues in Donegal will be wrapped up this weekend with the remaining issues being decided. Kilcar will go to Glenties hoping to remain unbeaten in the 18-game league, which would be a remarkable achievement, given that they were without their three county players for most of the campaign.

They were too good for Milford last weekend, despite playing a pre-championship challenge at a secret venue 24 hours earlier. With the championship beginning on the weekend of September 7-8, most clubs are in championship mode.

All the issues in Division One have been decided with MacCumhaills making the drop along with Milford to Division Two. The MacCumhaill Park residents didn’t have a game on Sunday because of a referee mix-up. Why that happened raises many questions and it looks as if it is near impossible for an official not to make such a mistake, such is the number of fixture changes being made.

The top of Division Two remains to be finally decided but Killybegs still are masters of their own destiny as regards promotion. They will join Ardara in the top flight if they can win in Termon on Sunday. Any other result and the focus will be on the two teams a point adrift, Aodh Ruadh and St Nauls, who face tricky assignments at home to Ardara and away to Naomh Columba respectively.

I was in Mountcharles on Sunday for the clash of St Nauls and Aodh Ruadh and it was an absorbing affair. Being level on points and needing the win, the final whistle was akin to someone putting a pin in a balloon. Neither side were happy.

Afterwards Aodh Ruadh manager Barry Ward said they would give it their best shot against Ardara and see what happens while St Nauls boss Barry Meehan was more downbeat, feeling that their chances of promotion were probably gone.

But for neutrals (and there were quite a few) at the game, this was a great contest, played close to championship tilt and both sides looked like winners at various stages.

The sides are due to meet again in the Intermediate championship in Fr Tierney Park in a couple of weeks’ time (Saturday, September 13) and on Sunday’s showing it will be a hard one to call.

Being posted between the two dug-outs in Gerard Gallagher Memorial Park can be an interesting place during the heat of battle, with many decisions being questioned and line balls being contested. And then when it is all over, handshakes all around.

Until we meet again!