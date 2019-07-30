Glenfin and the Gaeltacht Lár mourning the death of Tony Carlin

There is a deep sense of shock and sadness in the Gaeltacht Lár and the wider Finn Valley area following the death of a young Glenfin footballer.

Tony Carlin, a member of the club’s senior reserve team and former club PRO, died in Letterkenny University Hospital on Monday. The deceased from Clochan was 25 and from a well known and respected local family.

The Glenfin clubhouse will be open from 7pm to 9pm tonight (Tuesday) for anyone who wants to call in for tea or a chat. All further club activities will be cancelled until further notice.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.

A notice posted on the club Facebook page this morning read: “It is with great regret and sadness that our fellow player, member and friend Tony Carlin has passed away. Clg Gleann Fhinne would like to pass their condolences to the Carlin and McMenamin families and everyone who knew him.”

Funeral arrangements have yet to be confirmed.