St Eunans narrow winners in a tight tussle with Buncrana

St. Eunan’s defeated Buncrana in a closely fought senior hurling championship encounter, in O’Donnell Park, on Saturday.



St. Eunans....... 2-14

Buncrana........ 2-12



But not before being given a serious test by a young and inexperienced Buncrana side.

Eugene Organ and Kevin Kealy struck the crucial goals for the winners one in each half.

Organ’s first half green flag helped St Eunan’s two point half-time lead.

Sean McVeigh, Conor O’Grady and Cormac Finn scored the first half points for the locals who led 1-6 to 1-4 at half-time.

Dylan Duffy who scored the two Buncrana goals Jack O’Loughlin (3) and P J McCarron hit the first half Buncrana points. The sides were level twice in the opening half.

Kealy’s goal early in the second half opened up a five point lead for St Eunans. But the Inishowen men refused to buckle and when Duffy struck for goal number two, Buncrana were back in the tie.

And it was the locals who looked in bother when O’Loughlin hit a brace to edge Buncrana ahead.

But in a strong finish St Eunans bared their championship credentials as the outscored Buncrana 0-6 to 0-3 in the closing minutes to eek out a two point win.

ST EUNANS: Cian Hennessy; Brian McIntyre, Jack Matthews, Conor Parke, Ryan Hilferty, Steven Doherty, Conor O’Grady (0-6,f); Colm Flood, Sean Halvey; Conor O’Donnell (0-2), Seán McVeigh(0-4); Cormac Finn (0-1), Thomas Hartnett, Eugene Organ (1-1);Kevin Kealy (1-0). Subs: Conor Kelly, PJ McBrearty, Darragh McBride, Matt Ahern, Cian Randles, Darragh McCarthy, Odhran McGonigle,

Cormac Hartnett.

BUNCRANA; Tom Clare; Matthew Wilson, Aedan Stokes, Oisin Hegarty; James Doherty, Sam Doherty,Conor Grant; PJ McCarron (0-1), Paul Nelson; Daniel Wilson (0-1), Jack O’Loughlin (0-8,3 f),Ben Doherty, Aaron Craig, Declan McCarron, Dylan Duffy (2-2, 0-1 free). Subs: Darren Doherty, KevinVaughan, Oisin Grant.