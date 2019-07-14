How Donegal beat Meath score by score

Patrick McBrearty top scored for Donegal with a return of a goal and six points in Donegal’s 2-19 to 1-13 Super 8s win over Meath, this afternoon, in Ballybofey.

Nineteen year old Oisin Gallen on his championship debut scored the other Donegal goal and fisted a point on a day Donegal had nine different scorers.

How the game was won

1 min; Cillian O’ Sullivan turn Odhran McFadden out on the right hand side and pops over the opener from 20 metres. Donegal 0-0, Meath 0-1

5 mins: Jamie Brennan pops over Donegal’s opener with the fist after good work from Patrick McBrearty along the endline. Donegal 0-1, Meath 0-1.

7 mins: Patrick McBrearty shows a great burst of pace to race across the half forward line to make space to land a super point.0-2 to 0-1



7.30 mins; Donegal beginning to motor Michael Murphy lands his first of the day. 0-3 to 0-1



9 mins; Gavan on the burst from the half-bacline pulls a point back for Meath. 0-3 to 0-2

9.30 mins; Paul Brennan on the break finds Patrick McBrearty who swiftly transfer for Jason McGee, who splits the river Finnend posts. 0-4 to 0-2

10 mins; Donegal go three up for the first time after Michael Murphy finds Niall O’Donnell with a quick free from just inside the Meath half. O’Donnell hits Jamie Brennan. 0-5 to 0-2

11 mins; Cian O’ Sullivan despite the close marking of Odhran McFadden Ferry hits a fine point under pressure. 0-5 to 0-3

12 mins; Mickey Newan gets put ahead of Neil McGee and turns from 30 metre lands a fine score. Meath back to one. 0-5 to 0-4

18 mins; Ryan McHugh takes the ball from inside his own half beating a number of Meath men before hitting a brilliant individual point. Donegal’s first score in eight minutes. 0-6 to 0-4

24 mins: Niall O’Donnell loses possession close to Meath goals. The Royals break and James Conlon points. 0-6 to 0-5.They are not going away.



25 min: Big moment! Meath cornerback Shane Gallagher in his endeavour to be out in front of Patrick McBrearty fails to control the ball and McBrearty inside his marker wins possession and wheels away and after a couple of solo threads it under Andrew Colgan for a super goal. 1-6 to 0-5

28 mins; Niall O’Donnell makes it a five points following another Ryan McHugh surge forward. 1-7 to 0-5

30 mins: Mickey Newan converts from close range. 1-7 to 0-6

32 mins;Byron McMahon off the outside of his right boot out on the right hand side lands a brilliant point. 1-7 to 0-7

35 mins; Ryan McHugh on the burst after good combination play from Odhran Ferry McFadden and Paul Brennan scores. 1-8 to 0-7

38 mins; Michael Murphy and Jamie Brennan combine to set up Michael Langan to send Donegal in four up at half-time. 1-9 to 0-8

0.40 sec; James McEntee literally from the throw-in draws first blood in the second half with a fine point.1-9 to 0-9.



38 mins; Pactrick McBrearty converts from a close in free after Ryan McHugh was fouled. 1-10 to 0-9.

44 mins; McBrearty escapes his marker to restore, Donegal’s five point advantage. 1-11 to 0-9.

45 mins; Meath were thrown a lifeline when Daire O’Baoill is adjudged to have fouled O’Sullivan. And while Patton guessed right Newman scores from the spot. 1-11 to 1-9.

47 mins; Bryan Menton drives forward to reduce the margin to one. 1-11 to 1-10

48 mins; Meath tails are up and Bryan McMahon ties up for only the second time. 1-11 to 1-11.



54 mins; Meath go ahead only for the second time courtesy of substitute Darragh Campion. 1-11 to 1-12

56 min; McBrearty levels it from another free seconds after Meath lost Shane Gallagher to a black card for a late challenge on Ryan McHugh. 1-12 to 1-12

57 mins; McHugh dusts himself down from the hefy challenge to restore Donegal’s lead. 1-13 to 1-12

58 mins; Meath are back on level terms whenShane McEntee lands a good point for the Royals. 1-13 to 1-13

59 mins; The scores are coming thick and fast and the atmosphere on the terraces ramps up and Donegak go back in front courtesy of Jamie Brennan after good play from McHugh. 1-14 to 1-13

60 mins; Hugh McFadden sets up Oisin Gallen and Donegal go two up. 1-15 to 1-13.

61 mins; McBrearty eases Donegal back to three in front shortly after the introduction of Frank McGlynn. 1-16 to 1-13

62 mins; Donegal are turning up the heat and McBrearty lands his sixth point of the day. Donegal 1-17 to 1-13

65 mins; Skipper Murphy converts a 45. Donegal 1-18 to 1-13.

71 mins; Meath’s goose well and truly cooked when Oisin Gallen turns inside his marker for goal number two. Donegal 2-18 to 1-13.

74 mins; Eoin McHugh brings down the curtain with the games final point. 2-19 to 1-13

Final score Donegal 2-19, Meath 1-13