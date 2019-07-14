Setanta in cruise control against Sean MacCumhaills 



Declan Coulter was in fine form as Setanta turned cruised to a comfortable win over neighbours Sean MacCumhaills in Setanta Park, Killygordon, on Saturday night.

Setanta ………………….. 0-28

Sean MacCumhaills ……..1-12

Former Armagh Nicky Rackard All-Star Declan Coulter hit ten points in the 13 point win over arch rival and neighbours Sean MacCumhaills.

Danny Cullen, Mark Devine and David Flynn also were in fine form as they hit five points on a night the locals had seven different scorers while county man Ciaran Matthewson posted all of MacCumhaills point with corner forward Josh McGhee netting the MacCumhaills goal.

Setanta led 0-18 to 0-6 at half-time before hitting cruise control in the second period with Coulter taking up where they left off at halftime.

Despite the defeat MacCumhaills will join Setanta in the championship semi-final following their earlier round wins over Buncrfan and Burt.

SETANTA: Declan Coulter 0-10,8f, Danny Cullen, Mark Devine, Davin Flynn 0-5 each, Kevin Campbell, Michael Donoghue, Gerard Gilmore 0-1, each.

SEAN MACCUMHAILLS; Ciaran Matthewson 0-12, 12f, Josh McGhee 1-0.