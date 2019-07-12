Donegal Master footballers named in Ireland squad to take on Aussies next weekend

Donegal Master footballers Michael ‘Sticky’ Ward and Sean McDaid have received international call-ups and are members of the Irish Master Compromise Rules squad.

Jimmy Galligan (Cavan), Joe Leonard (Tyrone) and Anthony Carroll (Roscommon) make up the management team.

Aodh Ruadh club man Michael ‘Sticky’ Ward and Urris clubman Sean McDaid are having a very good season for Donegal and have impressed the selectors. They are members of the Ireland squad that will play the visiting Australian’s tomorrow week, Saturday, July 20, in Denn, Co Cavan. (throw-in 3 pm)

The 32 man squad is selected from 16 counties including London is as follows: Sean McDaid, Michael Ward (Donegal); Carl McGrane, Noel Casey (Kildare); Colin Gordon, Con O'Meara (Sligo); Alan Mangan, Martin Flanagan (Westmeath); Paul Gilleran, Terence Kelly (Roscommon); Pat Mulchrone, Michael Moyles (Mayo); Kevin Fitzpatrick, John Kealy (Laois); Chris Byrne, Keith Geraghty (London); Pat Cunningham, Paraic de Paor (Galway); Tony Convery, Laurence Higgins (Antrim); Kevin Mcgrath, Johnny Burns (Down); James O'Connor, Damian Flanagan (Dublin); Eamon McElroy, Eoin Gormley (Tyrone); J P McManus, Noel Reynolds (Leitrim/Longford); Jerome Kiernan, Mickey Brennan(Cavan); Odran O'Dwyer, Ronnie Slattery (Clare).

The Irish management team is made up of Jimmy Galligan (Cavan), Joe Leonard (Tyrone), and Anthony Carroll (Roscommon).