Donegal lady footballer is off to Australia to play in the Australian Football Women's League

Donegal footballer Katy Herron is on her way to Australia to play in the Australian Women’s Football League with top club Western Bulldogs in Melbourne.

The club announced her signing on their website yesterday morning. She is one of two international rookies for the 2020 AFLW season. The other is American soccer player Danielle Marshall.

“Sport is a huge part of my life and to get the opportunity to focus solely on that and play in Australia is very exciting,” Herron said on the club’s website.

“I am very appreciative of the support the club has shown me so far and I can't wait to meet everyone in person.”

The AFLW season does not start until the end of the year and Katy is not due to fly out to link up with the club until November.

This is good news for Donegal because the 28-year-old from Glenfin is a key player for Donegal who begin their All-Ireland championship campaign next weekend after winning a third in-a-row Ulster championships at the end of last month.

“Katy’s workrate in her Gaelic football was what really stood out to us initially,” said Michael Sandry, Bulldogs’ AFLW List manager.

She is the second Donegal player to sign up with an AFLW club. Her clubmate Yvonne Bonner joined the Great Western Sydney Giants in Sydney last season and has been resigned for this season.

The club signed her up after watching videos of her in action for Donegal and she also attended a special training camp here in Ireland back at the beginning of May.