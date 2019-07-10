Donegal to clock up the miles in pursuit of All-Ireland glory

Donegal, the three - in-a-row Ulster champions are to clock up the miles in their bid for All-Ireland Championship glory.

Maxi Curran and the ladies will begin their bid for a place in the last four of the championship on Saturday week against Tyrone, in Cusack Park, Mullingar. (throw-in 1.45 pm)

The game, a rematch of this year’s Ulster semi-final is the first of two group games Donegal will play in the All-Ireland series.

The other game is against defeated Connacht champions Mayo, the following Saturday (July 27) in O’Connor Park, Tullamore.(throw-in 1.30 pm)

The dates and venues for the group games confirmed at this week's launch of the TG4 All-Ireland Ladies Championship.

Meanwhile, Croke Park is to host the All Ireland Ladies Football semi finals for the very first time this year.

The games will be played at GAA Headquarters on Sunday August 25th.