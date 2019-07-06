Naomh Conaill cruise to a comfortable win over Glenswilly

Naomh Conaill’s generosity extended to no further than the pre-match presentation to the family of the late Mandy Kelly on Saturday night, in Park Naomh Columba.



Glenswilly ………. 0-13

Naomh Conaill…...3-19



John O’Malley, Charlie McGuinness and A J Gallagher scored the goals for Naomh Conaill in their 15 point win over the neighbours and arch rivals.

The victors led 2-7 to 0-7 at half-time with the two goals scored in the space of six minutes towards the end of the first half.

John O’ Malley tucked away the first from the penalty spot on 21 minutes after Brendan McDyre was taken down in the large rectangle.

The game, up to that was pretty evenly contested and the sides were three times in the opening quarter. Brian Farrelly, and Shane McDevitt (2) scored for the locals who looked lively and up for the challenge in those early exchanges. Mark McAteer, the ever reliable Eamon Ward, Caomhin Marley, Leon Kelly, Brian Farrelly and Shane McDevitt all were on top of the game.

Charlie McGuinness two converted frees and Seamus Corcoran were the Naomh Conaill men on target.

The first big turning point came with Naomh Conaill lead 0-5 to 0-4 when Eoin Waide got back to take a palmed Mark McAteer effort of the line.

Naomh Conaill immediately broke and McDyre was fouled for the penalty to open up a 1-5 to 0-4 lead.



That was on 21 minutes and while McDevitt pulled two back six minutes later Charlie McGuinness got in behind the defence to take a long Seamus Corcoran delivery for goal number two.

Naomh Conaill now led 2-5 to 0-6 as the half-time beckoned. Dermot Brick Molloy and Anthony Thompson who was rock solid at the heart of the Naomh Conaill defence quickly added points. By this stage Naomh Conaill had seven different scorers.

The winners pushed for home on the resumption and outscored the locals 0-4 to 0-1, in the opening ten minutes of the new half to lead 2-11 to 0-8.

Corcorcan, McDyre, and the Brick Molloy kicked the points while McDevitt scored the solitary Glenswilly.

And with game opening up the scores flowed. County panellist Eoghan McGettigan, sprung from the bench at half-time nailed four points and A J Gallagher struck for goal number three as Naomh Conaill cruised to another precious two league points.

Oisin Crawford, Shane McDaid who ended with seven points and Caoimhin Marley hit three late points for Glenswilly.

GLENSWILLY:Gerard McGrenra; Shane McDaid, Ramon Ward,Paddy Diver,; Carolan Kelly, Mark McAteer,Ryan Diver; Caomihin Marley (0-2), Leon Kelly (0-1); Oisin Crawford (0-1), Brian Farrelly(0-2), Padraig O’Baoill; Shane McDevitt (0-7,4f), Donnacha Gallagehr, Ciaran Bonner.

Subs; Sean Wogan for C Bonner 17 inj; Lee Crerand for P O’Baoill 53; Luke Toye for B Farrelly 55.



NAOMH CONAILL; Stephen McGrath; Kevin MGettigan; AJ Gallagher (1-0), Hugh Gallagherr; Eunan Doherty, Anthony Thompson (0-1), Eoin Waide (0-1); Marty Boyle, Seamus Corcoran (0-3); Brendan McDyre (0-4), Dermot ‘Brick’ Molloy (0-4), Jeaic McKelvey; John O’Malley (1-0)), Charles McGuinness (1-2), Paul McGuinness(0-1). Sub:Eoghan McGettigan (0-4) for J O’Malley h/t; Logan Quinn for J McKelvey 45; John O’Malley for S Corcoran 48; Seamus Corcoran for H Gallagher 53; Edmond Moss for K McGettigan 58..