Donegal GAA CLUBCALL with all the news from your Donegal clubs at home and abroad

TIR CONAILL GAELS

seniors: The seniors had a good win at the weekend in the Division One league. They defeated Kingdom Kerry Gaels 2-14 to 0-6.

The senior ladies were defeated 1-10 to 4-9 to Holloway, in round five of the championship.

Congratulations to our four boys - James Cawley, Ruairi McLoughlin, Conor Tarrant and Johnny Lavelle - who were part of the North London Féile team who won the Division Three Cup at the weekend.

We were also well represented by 11 of our girls who were on the London Girls team that progressed all the way to the quarter- finals

MALIN

Massive congratulations to Aoife McColgan and the Donegal senior ladies who defeated Armagh in the Ulster final in Clones on Sunday. Aoife once again gave another top quality performance between the posts and pulled off some superb saves.

The senior footballers went down by three points in a goalfest in Annagry on Saturday evening in the All County League.

Commiserations to our Under-14 boys who went down by three points in a pulsating Joe McGeady Cup final in Moville on Sunday evening. Muff ran out narrow winners 4.15 to 4.12 with the result in the balance right up to the final whistle. Well done to Darragh Douglas who picked up the man of the match award.

The minors recorded an impressive 5-14 to 1-10 win over Urris at the weekend.

The under 10s were in action in Carn on Saturday in the Go Games finals and gave a great account of themselves.

Well done to our under 8 girls who took part in the Go Games finals in Burt during the week. The girls performed superbly and they have a great future ahead of them.

There was no winner of last week’s lotto jackpot of €650. The sequence drawn was 1-2-5-6-4-7-3. The €50 winner was Catherine Trainer. This week’s jackpot stands at €700.

the annual Cul Camp is from Monday July 15 to Friday 19. Cost for the camp is €60 for 1st child; €55 for 2nd child; €45 for 3rd.

The annual 5K will take place on Saturday, August 31.



GLEANN FHINNE

The lotto numbers drawn last week were 5-1- 8-7-3-4-6-2. Andrew Walsh matched first four numbers to win €60 Jackpot this week is €10,000.

The U14 boys competed very well in the Feile competition last weekend. They defeated Ballintubber and Irvinestown on Friday evening to qualify for the quarter final. Unfortunately a very strong Derry team got the better of them and they didn’t progress.

The seniors and reserves travelled to Ardara on Sunday in the league and both teams came out on the wrong side of the results.

Congratulations to Karen, Katy, Anna Marie, Sinead and the Donegal senior ladies team who made it three Ulster titles in a row against Armagh in Clones on Sunday.



IORRAS

The underage summer draw winners were: €150- Anne McGilloway, Roxtown, €100- Caitlin Friel, Dunaff, €50- Kieran Kelly, Letter.

Last week's lotto jackpot was not won so it rises to €2,240 this week. The €15 winners were Odhrán Porter, Buncrana, DT Taxis, Gaddyduff, Willie Gill, Gortaran, Martin Doherty, 33 Gaddyduff, Frances Cleary, Clonmany.

The senior men played Carndonagh on Sunday in Straid and won by 7-6 to 1-12.

The club is holding a Night at the Races on Friday July 19 in MacTams Bar. Race sheets are now out and horses on sale from players and committee. Horse cost €10. We are looking for sponsors of races at €50. If anyone can sponsor same please contact Treasurer Edward McLaughlin or any committee member.

The Cúl Camp takes place in Straid from July 22 -July 26. We would encourage parents/guardians to book online to ensure we know numbers attending and to have the correct number of Cúl Camp kits.

The club is hosting the U-10 girls finals this Friday in Straid at 5.45pm.

AN CLOCHÁN LIATH

Lotto B’iad 5, 11, 12 agus 15 na huimhireach lotto a tarraingíodh ag deireadh na seachtaine agus níor baineadh póta óir an lotto. Beidh €1,300 sa phóta óir don seachtaine seo. Bhain na daoine seo leanas €20 an ceann; Brendan Silver, Caravan Road, Anne Kennedy, Church Road, Kathleen O’Donnell, Bunaman, Charlie Solan, Derrydruel, Bridie Melly, Drimlaghdrid.

The Club 200+ draw winners were: €1,000 - Michael Reilly, €500 - Andrew Boyle, €100 - Vincent Wehrley, Meabh Gillespie, Peggy O’Donnell, Catriona and John Boyle, Charlie Ferry, Mary Doherty, Bridget Gallagher, Harry Bradley, Jim O’Donnell, Michael O’Donnell.



CLOUGHANEELY

Bhí bua tábhachtach ag Cloich Cheann Fhaola in éadan MacCumhaills ag an deireadh seachtaine. Bhain an foireann tacaíocht agus an foireann sinsear.

A huge congratulations to former Cloughaneely player Evelyn McGinley and the Donegal senior ladies on their Ulster Final win over Armagh at the weekend.

Uimhreacha na seachtaine 1,4,6,9,12,19. Níor bhuaigh aon duine an pota óir! Bhí beirt daoine ann le 5 uimhir; comhghairdeas le Bridie T Gallagher agus Mary Sharkey Annagry a bhaineann €50. Tá €7,550 sa phota óir don tseachtain seo chugainn! Tá na ticéid le fáil in Óstán Loch Altan agus i ngnólachtaí eile sa pharóiste.

Congratulations to Mary Harkin who was honoured at the ladies Ulster Final at the weekend. Mary was a member of the 1994 Donegal team who were Ulster Junior Champions and they celebrate the 25th anniversary of their win this year.

Míle buíochas don Batch as urraíocht a dhéanamh ar éide d’fhoireann na mionuir! Tá muid fíorbhuíoch.

NAOMH PADRAIG (LIFFORD)

This year's Cul Camp will run from Monday 29 July to Friday 2 August. Online registration is available from a link posted on our Facebook page. There will also be a registration night organised for the weeks before the camp.

The club has Donegal GAA supporter stickers for sale at present, all proceeds go directly to the Donegal senior team training fond to help with their continued success.

There was no winner of this week’s lotto jackpot. The numbers drawn were 5, 16, 18, 22. Yvonne McGinley and Daithi McCarron matched three numbers and share the runners up prize. They receive €50 each.

The senior men played Moville last weekend and lost.

KILLYBEGS

The club would like to send huge congratulations to Hugh Fadden, Eoghan Ban Gallagher and the Donegal Senior team and management on winning the Ulster championship.

The Feile tournament was a great success for all the lads with each player really enjoying the experience. They played some excellent football winning all of their group games. They defeated Westport B, Oliver Plunketts and Cortoon Shamrocks and topped the group.

They then played Aylmers Gaels, Nass in the quarter final. Unfortunately the boys were defeated by the narrowest of margins.

The Club would like to thank David, Declan, Pauric and Kevin along with all the parents and families for making this weekend such a successful and memorable for the boys. A big thank you to all the sponsors with their generous donation.

ST NAULS

The U-12 had a tremendous win over Naomh Mhuire in Mountcharles on Monday evening.

Unfortunately our reserves were unsuccessful on Sunday against Termon.

The seniors had a very competitive game against Termon and gallantly obtained a draw.

Congratulations to all our winners of week of the weekly draw. They were; €200 - Joseph Gillespie, Glebe, Donegal, Michael Mullin, Inver/London, John Daly, Mountcharles, €300 - Catherine Deeley, Barnesmore, €500 - Liam Carr, €1000 -Catriona Coughlan, Co Clare.

In the additional draw for paid up members the following were winners €500- Jimmy McDyer, Peadar Kelly, Letterkenny.

The Slotto draw numbers from Sunday were 2, 7, 6, 4, 5,3, 1. The jackpot was not won. The €80 consolation prize was won by Amy Ward, Inver. This week’s jackpot is €5,620.

The Kellogg's GAA Cul Camp takes place this year from Monday 12 to Friday 16 August.



NAOMH BRID

There was no overall winner of this week’s lotto draw. The jackpot now stands at €3,400. The winning numbers were 8, 11, 14, 17, 22. The €25 winners were Michael Walls, A J Sweeney and Oliver Prunty.

The senior team had another good home win on Saturday against Convoy. This brings them well up the table and they are now in a great position to fight for promotion.

The reserves also lined out against Convoy in what was a very entertaining game that ended in a draw.

Our annual golf classic took place last Friday, in Murvagh and was a great success.

ST MICHAELS

The club extends deepest sympathy to the McLaughlin family Gortanlake, Creeslough on the death of Brian McLaughlin. Brian was a former chairman, vice- chairman and manager of the club and was a tireless supporter.

The league matches against St. Eunans on Sunday last were postponed as a mark of respect.

The club provided a guard of honour at Brian’s funeral Mass in St. Michael’s Church Creeslough on Sunday morning last. Deepest sympathy is extended to his wife Patricia, sons Brian, Raymond, grandson Ryan, sisters Ann and her husband John Doherty and family in Derryreel, Josephine Grier and family Carrigart, nieces and nephews and to the entire family circle.

The club also extends deepest sympathy to the Ferry family circle Murroe, Dunfanaghy on the death of their mother Mary Mannie Ferry, on Monday last.

Sympathy is also extended to the Kelly family, Glenswilly and to Glenswilly GAA club on the recent sudden and tragic death of Manus Kelly.

There was no jackpot winner in the mini lotto on Sunday night. The numbers drawn were, 5.7.9.11,13,18. The match 5 winners were Charlie Wilkinson, Purt, Dunfanaghy, Brendan Kelly, Josie McGee, Cloone, Creeslough, Colette and Ann Marie Langan, Dunfanaghy and Clare Gallagher, Figart, Dunfanaghy. This week’s jackpot is €9200.

Hard Luck to Colin McFadden who had a good game for the Donegal Under 20’s in their defeat to Fermanagh last weekend.

Congratulations to Evelyn McGinley and the Donegal team and management on their victory over Armagh in the Ulster final on Sunday.

AODH RUADH

In Sunday's league game Aodh Ruadh came good in the end against Naomh Columba.

In the curtain-raiser the reserves ground out a good four point victory against a determined Glen side.

The minors returned to action after the break for exams last Thursday. They took on Killybegs, but came out on the wrong side of a 1-12 to 1-9 scoreline.

Last Friday saw Aodh Ruadh under 14s making the journey to Connacht for the annual Féile festival of football. It was a great weekend for the squad who were wonderfully looked after by their hosts in Headford, Galway.

The team's first two games on Friday were in Ballindine. We started off with a good victory against Davitt's, winning 1-12 to 1-7. Next up were Kilcormac-Killoughey of Offaly who won Division Two in the Hurling Féile in Cork three weeks ago. They were tougher opposition and beat us by two points on a scoreline of 2-3 to 1-8.

These boys went on over the next two days to win Division Six. Our first game on Saturday, the last of the group stages, saw us beat our hosts with only two points to spare.

In the quarter-final they met the amalgamated Roscommon clubs of Éire Óg and Michael Glavey's. The Roscommon boys were four up at half-time and closed the game out in the second and went on to win to end Aodh Ruadh’s run.

Sunday proved to be a great day on a social level with a morning game between mixed players of Aodh Ruadh and Headford followed by a lake swim for the brave lads who faced the cold waters of Lough Corrib.

Special thanks to James McNamee for keeping us between the ditches, the parents who travelled to support, all those who bought Aodh Ruadh hats and jerseys which covered our Féile expenses, Kernan's Spar for their sponsorship and especially the whole community of Headford who treated Aodh Ruadh to a weekend we will never forget.

Aodh Ruadh under 8s hosted the MacCumhaills under 7 boys on Friday evening, with our under 8s playing an in-house game. Our three games against MacCumhaills saw our boys compete brilliantly. Many thanks to David Downey and Damian Conlon for refereeing.

The senior ladies had a convincing win over Killybegs in Fintra last Thursday. It was a great team performance from the Ernesiders on one of the hottest days of the year. Bridín Maguire was called upon to make some important saves between the posts and got great cover from sister Grainne at full back. Cáit Gillespie and Caoimhe Keon dominated in midfield while Aodh Ruadh were in great form up front where Áine Gilmore, Terri Gallagher and Mary Flora Scott and Méabh Rooney all took some lovely scores.

The under 16 season got underway against St Naul's last Tuesday. The visitors had the better of the early exchanges with only an Aoibhínn McGarrigle point answering 1-3 rattled in by the Mountcharles girls. A well taken individual point from Orla Keon helped kick-start Aodh Ruadh's challenge, and 1-2 from Katie O'Brien followed by another McGarrigle point left the hosts marginally ahead 1-5 to 1-3 at the turnaround. St Naul's got the first point on the resumption, but from there to practically the final whistle Aodh Ruadh took charge.and ran out 2-12 to 1-5 winners.

The under 10s had a busy week. On Wednesday they welcomed teams from St Nauls and Four Masters to a blitz in Páirc Aoidh Ruaidh. Over 60 girls played in the evening sun before enjoying some lovely refreshments in Aras Aoidh Ruaidh. Many thanks to Gabby McGloin and Caoimhe Keon for reffing the matches as well as to the many parents who supported on the night.

On Saturday two Aodh Ruadh teams headed to Derrygonnelly. The girls had an exceptional day out, playing teams from Belcoo, Tempo and Derrygonnelly.

The senior hurlers were in championship action in Fr Tierney Park on Saturday against Carndonagh. Aodh Ruadh hurled very well and put in a great team performance to run out convincing winners on a 1-19 to 1-4 scoreline.

Our under 16s opened their league campaign away to Letterkenny Gaels on Thursday with a comprehensive victory. On the same evening the under 12s had a titanic battle with Burt in Fr Tierney Park. Both teams gave it their all in a tough hard hitting encounter which the Burt lads won 6-7 to 6-4.

On Sunday morning our under 8s hosted a blitz with Naomh Molaise Gaels and Four Masters. We had a panel of 13 and they all got loads of hurling.

The 28th annual Aodh Ruadh Summer Camp commenced on Monday, and runs to Friday, July 12.

An external accessible defibrillator box is being erected this week beside the Give Respect Get Respect sign in Father Tierney Park. This initiative has been made possible by profits from the sale of club gear by Chris Kelly. Many thanks to Chris for all his efforts and thanks to the Park / Development committee workers for erecting the box.

There was no winner of last week's lotto jackpot of €7,000. The winning numbers drawn were 1, 3, 4, 5, 6 and 13. In the lucky dip €20 went to Michelle Mahon, c/o The Lantern; Teresa Herron, Bishop Street; Linda Gillespie, Kildoney; Barney Cullen, Cluain Barron; and Michael Daly. This week’s jackpot is €7,100.

REALT NA MARA

There was no winner of this week’s Bunotto jackpot. The winning numbers were 3, 5,9, 11, 18.The €50 winners were Oisin Moran, Desertmartin, Co Derry, Maureen Timoney, Belleek Brian Hayes, Cootehill. This week's jackpot will be €3150.

Both teams had home fixtures against Kilcar on Sunday last. The reserves produced their best performance of the season and had a fine victory. The senior encounter was a different story as the visitors were always in control and ran out comfortable winners.

The ladies board would like to thank everyone who supported their successful fundraiser last Sunday morning and especially the Doherty family for their co operation and use of their premises.

Congratulations to senior player Diarmuid McCaughey and his wife Taralouise on the recent birth of their baby daughter.

The Kelloggs Cul camp takes place this year from Monday July 22 to Friday July 26.The online booking system is now available at https://www.kelloggsculcamps.gaa.ie.



GAEIL FHÁNADA

The lotto numbers drawn last week were 2, 4, 11, 15, 18. The jackpot was not won. The €100 winner was Kathleen McAteer, Kerrykeel. This week’s jackpot is €7,850.

The club GAA Cúl Camp will take place in Trialough from Monday July 29 to Friday August 2.

The U-16 girls recorded a comprehensive win over Moville last week in Portsalon.

Huge congratulations to Micheál O’ Frighil and Edel Gallagher on their wedding day last Saturday. Micheál, a long term member, former player, former chairman and current PRO, is a core member of the Gaeil Fhánada crew, and we’re honoured to have him.

The U-12 girls took on Naomh Colmcille, Newtown on Monday evening in glorious conditions. Gaeil Fhánada put in a great team performance but unfortunately lost out in the end by the smallest of margins.

LETTERKENNY GAELS

The senior footballers recorded a victory over Naomh Padraig, Uisce Chaoin on Saturday evening in Muff.

We are holding our annual Cúl Camp this year from July 22 -26 at Páirc na nGael. Bookings can be made on www.kelloggsculcamps.gaa.ie or contact Sean at (085) 246 1101 for more information.



NA DUNAIBH

Bhí buaidh mhór ag an fhoireann sinsir in éadan Naomh Colmcille, tráthnóna Dé Sathairn anseo sna Dúnaibh. Tá na Dúnaibh ina shuí sa 3ú áit sa tsraith, is cinnte go tséasúir mbeidh na pointí uilig a dhíth orthu anois, ó seo go deireadh an má tá siad ag súil le dhul suas go Roinn 2.

Imreoidh an fhoireann Faoi -16 i gcluiche leathcheannais na Contae in éadan Naomh Naille thíos i dTamhnach an tSalainn anocht, oíche Mháirt. Guímis gach rath orthu.

Beidh an fhoireann Faoi-14 ag imirt oíche Aoine ina gcluiche leathcheannais ach níl eolas ag an am seo cé hé ná cá háit?

Beidh Blitz anseo sna Dúnaibh maidin Dé Sathairn do na foirne Faoi -10 agus Faoi- 8 in éadan Roibéard Emmet. Súil againn go mbeidh maidin den scoth spraoi agus spóirt ag na páistí uilig agus go mbainfidh siad taitneamh mór as an ócáid.

Déanfaidh Bord na nÓg de CLG Na nDúnaibh Campa Samhraidh a reáchtál sna Dúnaibh ón 22—26 Iúil ón 10 r.n go dtí 2.30 i.n. Tá an campa foscailte do ghirseachaí agus do ghasúraí idir 5 bliana agus 3 bliana déag.

Torthaí lotto ó oíche Luain is chuaigh thart. 5, 19 ,22 agus 28 na huimhreach a tarraingíodh. Char bhain duine ar bith an pota óir agus cha raibh na trí uimhir ach ag triúr agus ba sin Marie Moss, Caisleán na Deirge, Bridie Nic Aoidh, Creamhghort agus Anna Ní Ghallchóir Rath Mealtáin. Fuair siad €50 an duine. B’é Seán MacGiolla Bhríde, an Ghlíob a fuair an duais tinrimh agus b’e Cathal Mac Giolla Chomhaill, Umlach a fuair duais an díoltóra.

Tá an tarraingt ar an Luan seo chugainn in Óstán an Downings Bay agus €4,500 atá sa phota óir.