Donegal receive confirmation of time and date for opening game in the Super 8s championship

Donegal’s opening game in the Super 8s All-Ireland Championship against either Meath or Clare has been fixed for Sunday week, in Ballybofey, with a throw-in time of 2 pm.

The second round game against Munster champions Kerry, has been fixed for the following Sunday, July 21. It is understood a 4 pm throw-in time is being considered for this game.

The date, time and venue for the third round game against ether Galway or Mayo will not be finalised until after this Saturday evening's fourth round All-Ireland Qualifier meeting of Galway and Mayo.

The third round game, Donegal's away game has been fixed for the weekend of Saturday/ Sunday August 3 and 4.The Galway versus Mayo game is in the Gaelic Grounds, in Limerick, throw-in 7 om.