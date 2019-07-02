Na Rossa, Letterkenney Gaels, Urris and Moville win in Division Four

Moville maintained their good run with a seven point win over Naomh Padraig, on Saturday evening in Moville.

Moville . . . . . . . . . . . 1-8

N Padraig (Lifford) . 0-4

The win maintains Moville’s position on the top of the Division Four table while the defeat means Naomh Padraig are firmly rooted to the bottom

MOVILLE SCORERS: Michael Barr 0-4, Dylan Doherty 1-0, Christopher Hegarty, S Skelly,, R McDermott, S Skelly 0-1, each

NAOMH PADRAIG (Lifford): Daniel Lindsay 0-2, Conor Breslin 0-1, Kevin McBrearty 0-1.



Urris go on a goal scoring spree

Kevin McLaughlin kicked three goals and Dean Kelly and Mark McLaughlin two each as Urris bagged the points and bragging rights in this dery clash on Sunday at Straid.

Urris …………....7-6

Carndonagh…...1-12

Six of the Urris goals were scored in the first half and the locals led 6-1 to 0-8 at half-time. In what was a bizarre game the goals made the difference with losers Carndonagh clocking up a respectable score

URRIS SCORERS; Kevin McLaughlin 3-3, Dean Kelly 2-3, Mark McLaughlin 2-0.

Gaels win again

Conor McBrearty once again had his shooting boots on in Letterkenny Gaels’ nine point win over Naomh Padraig, Muff on Saturday evening in Ture

Letterkenny Gaels 2-11

N Padraig (Muff) . 1-5

McBrearty hit an impressive 1-4 for the winners who dominated this game for most of the 60 plus minutes. Denim McLaughlin top scored for the locals with 1-1.

LETTERKENNY GAELS SCORERS: Conor McBrearty 1-4, Brendan O’Brien 1-0, Ronan Frain 0-2, Paddy Doherty, Ciaran Kilfeather, Brian Diver, Ciaran Cannon, Nicky McGarrigle 0-1 each.

NAOMH PADRAIG; Denim McLaughlin 1-1, Aidan Lynch 0-3, Dermot Keavney 0-1.

Na Rossa continued their push for promotion with a big win over Pettigo on Sunday in Pettigo.

Na Rossa ………….. 4-18

Pettigo………………..2-6

This game was evenly contested in the first half. Na Rossa played against the stiff wind and led by two points, 2-4 to 1-5. But the Rosses men pulled away in the second half to run out 24 point winners.

NA ROSSA SCORERS: Aidan McHugh 2-9, 5f, Conor McCahill 1-3, Mark Bonner 1-0, Christian Bonner 0-3, Eamon Bonner 0-3