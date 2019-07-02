Naomh Brid and Downings the big winners in Division Three

Naomh Brid and Downings the big winners in the Yes Chef Division Division Three of the Donegal All- County Football League, at the weekend.



Naomh Brid ……….... 1-10

St Mary’s (Convoy) ….1-5

In the case of Naomh Brid it was very much what a difference a week makes. With a second home win in just over a week, Naomh Brid have lifted themselves up the Division Three table from being third from bottom to closing in on a promotion spot.

They got the vital score in Saturday evening's game at Trummon from the throw-in at the start of the second half.

They were a point up at the break, 0-7 to 1-3, but a goal from Ross Gallagher was the defining score and they went on to record a comfortable win.

Convoy started without Co. U-20 star Paddy Dolan, but he came into the action early in the second half.

NAOMH BRID: Pauric McDaid; Liam Duffy, Sam Burgess, Jamie Timoney; Gary McDafferty, Ross Gallagher (1-0), Richard Walsh; Tommy Gallagher, Sean Gormley; Eoin Rush, Darragh Brogan (0-7), Gearoid Gallagher (0-3); Ryan Brogan, Declan McCafferty, Callum Gallagher. Sub., Ryan O'Leary for R Walsh.

ST MARYS, CONVOY: S. Patton, E. McNulty, J.A Kee, R. Donnellan, M.Patton, J. Kee, E. Patterson, R. Mc Namee, P. Mailey, J. Blake (1-0), L. McMullan, T. McHugh, C. Bonner (0-1), J. McGill (0-1), C. Dolan (0-2). Sub: P Dolan (0-1)



Downings hit Naomh Colmcille for seven

Downings maintained their push for promotion with a big home win over struggling Naomh Colmcille in Downings on Saturday evening.

Downings . . . . . . . . 7-12

Naomh Colmcille . 0-10

The All-Ireland junior Gaeltacht champions had this game all but wrapped up at half-time as they led 2-8 to 0-4. Gary Bán McClaffery and Keelan McGroddy scored the first half goals with Alan Pasoma, Eric Roberts, Kevin Doherty, Dale McFadden and Conor Boyce netting the second half three pointers.

Lee Toland top scored for Naomh Colmcille with 0-8.

DOWNINGS SCORERS: Gary Bán McClafferty 1-3, Keelan McGroddy 1-3, Eric Roberts 1-3, Conor Boyce 1-1, Alan Pasoma 1-0, Kevin Doherty 1-0, Dale McFadden 1-0, James McBride 0-1, Oisin Boyce 0-1.

NAOMH COLMCILLE: Lee Toland 0-8, Kieran Diver 0-1, P J McBrearty 0-1.