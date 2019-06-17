Na Rossa, Urris, Moville and Carndonagh win in Division Four

Goals galore - There were 21 goals scored in four games in Division Four at the weekend

McHugh the star man for Na Rossa

Aidan McHugh was the starman in Dooey on Saturday evening as Na Rossa overcame Naomh Padraig (Lifford) in a high scoring contest.

The young corner-forward posted 3-8 in the locals 3-11 to 2-10 win over the visitors to maintain the club’s good run.

Odhran Molloy and Christian Bonner were the other Na Rossa men to get their names on the scoresheet.

Kevin McBrearty and Lorny Crossan scored the goals and hit the bulk of the points for Naomh Padraig who turned in one of their best performances of the season.



McLaughlin red hot for Urris in Castlefinn

Mark McLaughlin hit four goals for Urris in their 4-10 to 1-10 away win over Robert Emmets, in Emmet Park, Castlefinn on Saturday evening.

Alan Friel, Conor Bradley and Kevin McLaughlin all scored points in a game that was a lot closer than the final margin would suggest. #

The teams were level on 1-10 each up to the closing minutes and before Mark McLaughlin polished off a good personal performance with three late goals.



Moville hold on to top spot

Moville maintained their position at the top of the Division Four League table following Saturday evening’s 4-10 to 3-9 local derby win over Naomh Padraig (Muff).

MOVILLE SCORERS: Tony McCleneghan 1-1, Malachy McDermott 1-1, Eoin Doherty 0-4, Enda Faulkner and Andy Faulkner 1-0 each, Danny Murphy 0-2, Seamus Hegarty and Dylan Doherty 0-1 each.

Carndonagh too strong for Pettigo

Cathal Doherty scored two goals and Dermot one goal for Carndonagh in their 3-11 to 1-10 win over Pettigo, on Sunday, in Carndonagh.

CARNDONAGH SCORERS; Cathal Doherty 2-0, Dermot Doherty 1-0, Ryan Kelly 0-4, Christopher McDaid 0-3, Adam McLaughlin 0-2, James Monagle, Liam Shiels 0-1 each.